Blockstreet Appoints Web3 Venture Architect Kyle Chassé as Chief Operating Officer

Blockstreet Logo

Web3 Pioneer Joins Blockstreet to Scale the Next Generation of Regulated Digital Asset Markets

Kyle has been part of the fabric of Web3 since its earliest days” — Matt Morgan, CEO of Blockstreet Corp.

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockstreet Corp ., a U.S.-compliant on-chain capital formation platform and one of the first regulated digital asset launchpads in the country, today announced that Kyle Chassé has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Chassé will lead global operations, ecosystem development, and platform scaling as Blockstreet prepares for significant growth and institutional market entry.Kyle Chassé is a Web3 venture architect, early Bitcoiner (2012), and founder of MV Global and PAID Network, a digital asset capital formation platform ranked the #1 fundraising launchpad of all time by independent data provider CryptoRank. PAID Network reached a peak fully diluted valuation of approximately $3.5 billion and served more than 75,000 active users. Chassé has advised, incubated, and scaled projects across multiple chains while helping to build early venture infrastructure for the sector.As an early backer of Coinbase, Circle, Kraken, Ripple, Securitize, and Ethereum at $2, Chassé has helped shape the economic and technological foundations of the digital asset ecosystem. He has engaged with U.S. regulatory bodies, including the PWG Asset Management subgroup and SEC stakeholders, with a focus on digital asset market structure and expanding compliant retail access.Chassé reaches more than 460,000 followers across YouTube and X, serves as a judge on the award-winning global TV show CryptoKnights, and appears frequently across major crypto and finance media outlets. His work centers on democratizing institutional-grade wealth opportunities for the 99 percent.CEO Statement“Kyle has been part of the fabric of Web3 since its earliest days,” said Matt Morgan, CEO ofBlockstreet. “He understands venture, regulation, community, and market structure at a depth that is rare in the industry. His experience scaling global networks and his philosophy around democratized access align perfectly with the mission of Blockstreet. We are thrilled to welcome him as COO.”Kyle’s Statement“Blockstreet is solving the real barrier to Web3 mass adoption — compliant, transparent access to high quality digital asset opportunities,” said Chassé. “For more than a decade, I have worked to bring institutional grade opportunities to everyday people. Blockstreet is building the infrastructure that makes that possible in the United States. Fun fact, I left the USA in 2017 because I knew the regulatory environment would be hostile, while I offshored, I founded one of the most successful capital formation platforms in web 3 of all time, and that was completely disabling any US participants. Since this administration started seriously expressing interest to “Make America the Crypto Capital of the World” I knew I had to move back home for my mission to enable the 99% this time including Americans to get opportunities they never had access to. Needless to say, I am very excited to help scale the platform and expand access to a new generation of Web3 investors.”About BlockstreetBlockstreet is one of the first US compliant on chain capital formation platforms. It provides a regulated pathway for Web3 startups to raise capital through transparent, diligence ready token offerings accessible to both institutional and retail investors. Blockstreet bridges the gap between traditional financial markets and the next evolution of decentralized innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.