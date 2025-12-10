Orthogonal Thinker Aligns with Blockstreet as Strategic Sponsor; CEO David Nikzad Appointed Head of Capital Markets

Blockstreet Logo

Orthogonal’s Capital Infrastructure Group expands through strategic alignment to accelerate growth in USD1-native markets

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orthogonal Thinker, Inc . (“Orthogonal” or the “Company”), a Hawai‘i-based holding company integrating wellness, plant medicine, artificial intelligence, and digital assets, today announced that its Founder and CEO, David Nikzad, has been appointed Head of Capital Markets for Blockstreet Corp. , a USD1-native launch and growth platform focused on compliant tokenization, liquidity tooling, and institutional-grade market infrastructure.As part of this appointment, Orthogonal Thinker has been named Strategic Sponsor of Blockstreet. In this role, the company will guide USD1-native issuers through a three-step process encompassing issuer selection and diligence, capital formation with integrated banking and on-ramp solutions, and the development of liquidity programs and market structure to support sustainable market growth.This collaboration advances Orthogonal’s recently launched Capital Infrastructure Group , which develops durable capital frameworks connecting digital assets, AI, clean energy, and DePIN-based infrastructure through USD1 rails and institutional governance.“Markets reward patience and conviction,” said David Nikzad, Founder & CEO of Orthogonal Thinker and Head of Capital Markets at Blockstreet. “What Blockstreet is building is real capital infrastructure – transparent, compliant, and built to last. As Strategic Sponsor and Head of Capital Markets, our job is simple: bring great issuers, align serious capital, and execute.”Through this partnership with Blockstreet, Orthogonal will help accelerate the adoption of USD1-based financial systems, strengthening a foundation for institutional-grade liquidity, compliant issuance, and long-term ecosystem development.Nikzad’s appointment builds on Orthogonal’s ongoing expansion across decentralized infrastructure and digital capital markets, following his recent leadership role announcement with World Mobile Token (WMTx) and underscoring a shared mission to connect real-world systems with tokenized, compliant capital models.“Blockstreet was founded to build real capital infrastructure for the next generation of digital markets. Partnering with Orthogonal Thinker elevates that mission. David has a proven track record in identifying emerging asset classes early, building durable systems around them, and aligning the right capital. Together, we’re creating an institutional bridge from traditional finance to USD1-native ecosystems.” said Matt Morgan, CEO of Blockstreet CorpAbout Orthogonal Thinker, Inc.Orthogonal Thinker is a Hawai‘i-based holding company investing in financial and operational infrastructure across AI, digital assets, clean energy, DePIN, and wellness. Founded in 2016, Orthogonal bridges long-term capital with transformative innovation through a conscious-capital approach and a growing portfolio of ventures.About BlockstreetBlockstreet is a digital asset platform that accelerates the adoption of USD1, one of the fastest-growing stablecoins, through launch enablement, liquidity tools, and strategic ecosystem development. Founded and led by Matt Morgan and Kyle Klemmer, Blockstreet works with projects, institutions, and market participants to bridge traditional finance with decentralized infrastructure, driving real-world use cases for stablecoins and blockchain technology.

