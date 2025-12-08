Blockstreet Appoints Web3 Growth Leader David Eisenhauer as Chief Marketing Officer

Blockstreet Logo

Veteran Web3 marketer joins Blockstreet Corp. to drive global growth and community expansion.

David is one of the most effective growth minds in Web3” — Matt Morgan, CEO of Blockstreet Corp.

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockstreet Corp. , one of the first U.S. compliant ICO launchpads designed for regulated on-chain capital formation, today announced the appointment of David Eisenhauer as Chief Marketing Officer. Eisenhauer will lead global marketing, acquisition strategy, brand expansion, and community growth as Blockstreet Corp. enters its next phase of scale.Eisenhauer is a tenured entrepreneur and Web3 growth leader with a proven ability to harness digital communities to drive real-world impact. His combined background in finance, economics, and performance marketing gives him a uniquely effective perspective for cutting through noise in the blockchain industry and delivering measurable results. He is the Founder and CEO of zero Ω, a Web3-focused growth and marketing agency that has generated more than $25 million in partner launch revenue while driving over 100 million impressions for blockchain and crypto brands globally. His work spans ecosystem activation, token-launch strategy, performance marketing, community scaling, and specialized growth frameworks tailored for high-velocity Web3 environments.Across the industry, Eisenhauer has worked with top-tier blockchain projects, Web3 gaming ventures, RWA platforms, blockchain infrastructure providers, stablecoin companies, and leading community-driven initiatives. His campaigns have consistently ranked among the highest converting in the sector, blending data-driven execution with creative brand building—an advantage rooted in his deep understanding of crypto culture and Web3 trends.Eisenhauer is currently building a brand within the Sui ecosystem and operates a connected charity initiative that has raised nearly $200,000 for water-infrastructure and resource protection projects globally. He is also expanding into Web3 education through his new course, Digital Osmosis – Intro to Blockchain, designed for youth and emerging builders. The course is supported by Alchemy, a $10B private crypto infrastructure company with one of the largest blockchain academies in the world, serving more than 100,000 online students.CEO Statement“David is one of the most effective growth minds in Web3,” said Matt Morgan, CEO of Blockstreet Corp. “He understands tokenomics, community dynamics, digital funnels, and performance marketing at a very sophisticated level. His track record speaks for itself. Bringing him into Blockstreet is a force multiplier for our ecosystem.”CMO Statement“Blockstreet is building the compliant infrastructure the Web3 industry has needed for more than a decade,” said Eisenhauer. “The ability to bring high-quality businesses onto U.S. regulatory rails using blockchain networks is a generational shift. I am excited to help scale this platform globally and build the community, awareness, and user acquisition engine that will define the next era of on-chain capital formation.”About Blockstreet Corp.Blockstreet Corp. is a U.S. compliant on-chain capital formation platform providing a regulated pathway for Web3 startups to raise capital through transparent, diligence-ready token offerings accessible to both institutional and retail investors. Blockstreet Corp. bridges traditional finance standards with the next era of decentralized innovation, enabling investors to participate with confidence.

