Blockstreet Corp. Appoints Veteran Entrepreneur Derek Peterson as Chief Strategist to Lead US On-Chain Capital Formation

Veteran entrepreneur joins Blockstreet to strengthen institutional strategy and accelerate US-compliant on-chain capital formation.

Derek brings a rare combination of entrepreneurial execution, regulated market experience, and deep capital markets insight” — Matt Morgan, CEO of Blockstreet Corp.

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockstreet Corp , one of the first US compliant ICO launchpads designed for regulated Web3 capital formation, today announced the appointment of Derek Peterson as Chief Strategist. Peterson will lead high-level strategic development, institutional partnerships, and market expansion as Blockstreet prepares for significant growth in 2025.Peterson is a seasoned and diverse entrepreneur with a proven track record of building and scaling category-defining companies across multiple industries. He most recently served as CEO of ROAM Agricultural, a Time Ventures–backed company developing breakthrough methane reduction technology for the global livestock sector. Prior to that, he founded Terra Tech Corp, the world’s first publicly traded cannabis company, raising more than $150M USD and scaling operations to more than 350 employees nationwide. He also built Edible Garden, a nationally distributed controlled-environment agriculture brand sold in more than 5,000 retailers across the United States. Peterson additionally served as the Lead Investor and Board Observer for Hydrofarm (NASDAQ: HYFM), helping guide the company through its successful billion-dollar IPO.His work has been featured across global media outlets including CNN, CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Australian.A New Era for On-Chain Capital FormationBlockstreet is building one of the first institutional-grade on-chain capital formation platforms in the United States, enabling Web3 startups to launch compliant token offerings with transparency, due diligence, and investor safeguards similar to traditional public market offerings. The team behind Blockstreet has collectively launched more than one hundred token projects, including some of the most successful in the global Web3 ecosystem.“For years, access to early-stage crypto participation has been limited to the connected and the privileged,” Peterson said. “Financial markets are moving on chain, and investors everywhere deserve fair access to well vetted, transparent Web3 projects. Blockstreet is removing the relationship and technology barriers that kept people out and is opening the door to an opportunity that has historically existed offshore. I am excited to help guide this next chapter.”CEO Statement“Derek brings a rare combination of entrepreneurial execution, regulated market experience, and deep capital markets insight,” said Matt Morgan, CEO of Blockstreet. “He has scaled companies from startup to IPO, built national brands, and operated in complex regulatory environments. His leadership will be instrumental as we bring compliant token offerings to the US market and establish the infrastructure for institutional on-chain capital formation.”About BlockstreetBlockstreet is a US compliant on-chain capital formation platform providing a regulated pathway for Web3 startups to raise capital through transparent, diligence-ready token offerings accessible to both institutional and retail investors. Blockstreet bridges traditional finance standards with the next era of decentralized innovation, enabling investors to participate with confidence.

