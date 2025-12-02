The David Foster Foundation Logo Air Canada Foundation Logo

The David Foster Foundation and the Air Canada Foundation Team Up to Make Medical Travel Possible for Families in Need

When we come together, we can make a real difference. Supporting this program—whether by donating points or helping raise awareness—can change a child’s life & offer hope to families that need it most” — David Foster, Founder and Chairman, David Foster Foundation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The David Foster Foundation is proud to announce their partnership with the Air Canada Foundation and its Hospital Transportation Program, which will help children access the organ transplant care they need far from home. Through this initiative, Air Canada Foundation will transfer donated points directly to the David Foster Foundation to support families, assisting them to travel to specialized hospitals for life-saving organ transplant procedures.Together, both foundations are helping to remove the financial barriers that prevent children from receiving the critical medical care they deserve. Furthermore, Aeroplan Members are able to donate their points toward this initiative. To donate your points today, visit https://donatepoints.aircanada.com/charity/5 “When we come together, we can make a real difference,” said David Foster, Founder and Chairman, David Foster Foundation. “Supporting this program—whether by donating points or helping raise awareness—can change a child’s life and offer hope to families when they need it most.”“Through our Hospital Transportation Program, we see firsthand how vital travel is for families whose children need urgent care far from home. Partnering with the David Foster Foundation allows us to extend that support even further, helping families focus on what truly matters: their child’s health. Together, we’re making the journey to life-saving treatment a little easier on the road to recovery,” said Brigitte Saint-Pierre, Director, Official Languages and Community Engagement at Air Canada.For many families, travelling for life-saving medical treatment is not a choice, it is a necessity. But for children who need organ transplants far from home, the cost of travel can be a major obstacle. Donated Aeroplan points help children and their families travel to receive the care they urgently need.“Every child deserves a chance at life, no matter where they live. By donating Aeroplan points, Canadians can help families overcome the financial hurdles that stand between them and essential medical care,” added HCol Michael Ravenhill, Chief Executive Officer, David Foster Foundation.This exciting campaign marks another important step for The David Foster Foundation in connecting with a wider audience and raising awareness for its life-changing work. To date, there are over 4,400 Canadians awaiting a life-saving organ transplant. This need is underscored by the fact that 90% of Canadians say they support organ donation, but only 32% have actually registered their decision.Founded by 16-time GRAMMYAward-winning producer David Foster at the request of his mother, The David Foster Foundation is a national non-profit charitable organization dedicated to providing financial support for non-medical expenses to Canadian families with children in need of pediatric organ transplants. Over the past 39 years, the Foundation has assisted over 1,580 families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants.To donate your points today, visit https://donatepoints.aircanada.com/charity/5 About The David Foster FoundationThe David Foster Foundation provides financial assistance to families of children for all non-medical expenses while their child is going through the major organ transplant process. Thanks to its annual fundraising efforts and the generous support of Life Legacy Members, national partners, and donors, families receive financial support for day-to-day expenses such as mortgage/rent, car payments, travel expenses, utilities, groceries and more while their child is going through the major organ transplant process.The success of the David Foster Foundation would not be possible without the generous support of Life Legacy Members including Jim & Sandi Treliving, AWIN Group of Dealerships, GAIN Group, Jim Pattison, TELUS, Paragon, The Slaight Family Foundation, Walter & Maria Schneider, Joan & Paul Waechter, Kyle MacDonald & John Franklin, James Wilson & Vivian Roy, The Anschutz Foundation, Argyros Family Foundation, and the Newton Glassman Charitable Foundation in Partnership with the Catalyst Capital Group.The Foundation is also supported by National Partners Aird & Berlis LLP, National Post, ALLVISION, and Community Partners Boston Pizza, Tom Lee Music, Gib-San Pools, DeerFields Clinic, StayWell, RBC Dominion Securities, and The Hillyard Stephen Group.For those who wish to have a deeper involvement with the organization, there are a number of ways to contribute including the donation of Avion Rewards and Aeroplan miles, all of which will directly help families going through the organ transplant process.The Foundation has joined the American Society of Transplantation (AST) Living Donor Circle of Excellence, a no-cost recognition program which celebrates companies that offer paid sick leaves to employees who become living donors.The Foundation also promotes organ donor awareness and registration in both Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.davidfosterfoundation.com About the Air Canada FoundationThe Air Canada Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth, was launched in 2012. It offers both financial and in-kind support to Canadian-registered charities. Core programs include the Hospital Transportation Program, which redistributes Aeroplan points to 15 pediatric hospitals across Canada, enabling children access the medical care they need away from home. The Air Canada Foundation, in collaboration with the airline, also engages directly in fundraising activities, such as the Every Bit Counts program, which encourages customers to donate loose change of all denominations on board flights or through collection containers available in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges. The Foundation also offers continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activity as the need arises. For more information about the Air Canada Foundation, please read the 2024 Impact Report at https://ecommfoundation.azurewebsites.net/assets/document/impactReport-2024_en.pdf Note to editors/producers: Michael Ravenhill is available for interviews.Media Contacts:Jerry Grymek, LMA, at jerry@lma.caHCol Michael Ravenhill, Chief Executive Officer, David Foster Foundation, at mravenhill@davidfosterfoundation.com

