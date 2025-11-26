Newton's Grove School Logo Inspired Logo 2025

Newton’s Grove School Enters Partnership with Inspired Education Group to Offer World Class Education and Innovation

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newton’s Grove School , the first private school established in Mississauga and serving students across Peel, Etobicoke, Toronto, Woodbridge, Oakville and Vaughan, is proud to announce a new partnership with Inspired Education Group. This collaboration marks a major milestone for Inspired as it expands into Canada, bringing its world-renowned educational model to local students.While the daily school life, leadership and teachers at Newton's Grove School will remain unchanged, the school will now benefit from Inspired’s best global practices and world-class resources, including international programs, new opportunities for student exchanges, global connections, and investments in growth and innovation.In its new partnership with Inspired, Newton’s Grove looks forward to continued growth, with plans to expand enrollment and add new facilities, including additional high school capacity and state-of-the-art music, art, and science labs.“This partnership will propel Newton’s Grove into the future as part of a leading global educational group. We are excited to integrate Inspired’s innovative practices and global resources to enhance our students’ learning experiences,” added Gabrielle Bush, Director at Newton’s Grove School. “We believe that Inspired’s vision and values perfectly align with those that have fueled Newton’s Grove’s growth and development for almost 50 years.”Inspired Education Group educates over 95,000 students across 125 schools on six continents. The group is renowned for its dynamic blend of traditional teaching methods and contemporary educational models, focusing on nurturing each student's unique talents and building their confidence. Inspired utilizes the best educational practices from every corner of the globe to ensure each student receives a first-class learning experience, from Kindergarten to high school graduation.Students benefit from a robust, holistic, curriculum formed around the Inspired three pillars of modern education: academic excellence, sports, and performing and creative arts, with dedicated, highly qualified specialist teachers who demonstrate Inspired's exemplary methodology.“We are thrilled to welcome Newton’s Grove School to the Inspired family,” said Nadim Nsouli, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Inspired Education Group. “This partnership represents a unique opportunity to blend our global expertise with the local excellence that Newton’s Grove is known for, ensuring that students receive a world-class education.”For almost 50 years, Newton’s Grove School has established itself as a leader in private education in the Mississauga region, serving students from PK to Grade 12. In addition to its long-standing main campus, the school has expanded its commitment to early learning with the establishment of a second Early Years campus in Etobicoke. By setting high standards and maintaining small classes, Newton’s Grove individualizes its approach and provides the enrichment students need. Blending traditional expectations — including regular homework and disciplined study habits — with the latest educational research, the school delivers dynamic, engaging lessons that prepare students for future success.ENDSAbout Newton’s Grove SchoolFounded in 1977 under the original name Mississauga Private School, Newton’s Grove School was the first private school in Mississauga serving students from Peel, Etobicoke, Toronto, Woodbridge, Oakville and Vaughan. In addition to its long-standing main campus, the school has expanded its commitment to early learning with the establishment of a second Early Years campus in Etobicoke. Newton’s Grove has an almost 50-year legacy of providing superior, well-balanced programming and experiences for students from PK to Grade 12. Small class size ensures that students receive the attention and support they need to achieve their very best, setting them up for success in university and in life. Newton’s Grove School was designed and built with extraordinary features that equip students with the optimal learning environment. The School maintains a consistent rate of 100% university acceptance in some of the world’s most top tier universities, both within Canada and internationally. For further information about Newton’s Grove School, visit www.newtonsgroveschool.com About InspiredAs the leading global group of premium schools, Inspired provides a premium education to 125 schools, 95,000+ students on 6 continents. Inspired utilises the best educational practices from every corner of the globe to ensure each student receives a first-class learning experience, from Kindergarten to Year 13. Students benefit from a robust, holistic, international curriculum formed around the Inspired three pillars of modern education: academic excellence, sports, and performing and creative arts, with dedicated, highly qualified specialist teachers who demonstrate Inspired's exemplary methodology. For more information visit: www.inspirededu.com

