Career Coach and Author Julia Stegman Introduces New Business Inspired by Book: Discover Meaningful Work

After three decades in tech, I've seen firsthand how talented professionals can feel trapped by layoffs, burnout, or simply the sense that their work no longer aligns with who they are.” — Julia Stegman

PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified career coach, speaker and author, Julia Stegman, CCMC, MBA—a former Hewlett-Packard tech executive who grew inside sales into a $1 billion global revenue engine, and later as an advisor to more than 300 technology companies including Microsoft, Salesforce, and SAP—announces the launch of Discover Meaningful Work, a coaching practice dedicated to helping tech professionals navigate career transitions. The launch follows the success of Stegman’s critically acclaimed book, Discover Meaningful Work: A Career Transition Workbook for Professionals in the Tech Industry, which has been described as “a modern-day What Color Is Your Parachute? for tech.”

Stegman says, "After the exciting reception of my book, which distills over 30 years of experience into a practical, actionable guide for tech professionals seeking alignment between their work and their values, I was inspired to put my signature system into practical use. I conceived my Discover Meaningful Work coaching practice to teach The 5 Phases of a Career Transition™.”

Her system makes career change transparent, structured, and actionable—helping professionals design a career that truly aligns with their lives. Stegman guides professionals who feel stuck, unfulfilled, or impacted by layoffs to renewed purpose and meaning for both work and life.

She adds, “After three decades in tech, I've seen firsthand how talented professionals can feel trapped by layoffs, burnout, or simply the sense that their work no longer aligns with who they are. Career transitions can feel overwhelming, but with the right structure, they become opportunities for growth.”

Stegman brings a unique perspective that blends strategic business insight with deep empathy for the human side of career change.

Her proven framework, The 5 Phases of a Career Transition™, guides professionals through a step-by-step process: uncovering their unique strengths and values, mapping the career landscape, designing actionable short-term and long-term roadmaps, building a compelling professional brand, and landing the right opportunity. The system has been used across two continents and is available through one-on-one coaching, facilitated workshops, and her book.

A former client, an Executive at HP Inc., shared, "You can't be in better hands if you have the opportunity to work with Julia. With her help and guidance, I not only found my next chapter, but I believe I fell forward into the next decade of my professional career."

Through Discover Meaningful Work, Stegman offers:

- Career By Design™ Signature Program. This 3 to 6-month, one-to-one, personalized consulting journey combines structured reflection, guided exercises, and practical strategies.

- Signature Keynote. “Finding Fulfillment in a Changing Tech World”. An inspiring, interactive presentation for professional and corporate audiences.

- Workshop Series: The 5 Phases of a Career Transition™. Five comprehensive workshops covering each phase are available individually or as a full series.

All offerings combine practical tools, market insights, and thoughtful exercises to guide tech professionals through a powerful process of honest reflection and self-discovery.

For more information about Julia Stegman’s coaching, book, speaking, or workshops, visit discovermeaningfulwork.com.

About Julia Stegman

Julia Stegman, CCMC, MBA, is a certified career coach, speaker, and author of Discover Meaningful Work: A Career Transition Workbook for Professionals in the Tech Industry. After three decades as a technology executive, recruiter, and advisor to leading companies, she now helps professionals who feel stuck, unfulfilled, or impacted by layoffs move from uncertainty or burnout to clarity, confidence, and renewed meaning in their careers. As the creator of The 5 Phases of a Career Transition™, her framework makes career change transparent, structured, and actionable. At Hewlett-Packard, she grew inside sales into a $1 billion global revenue engine and later advised more than 300 technology companies including Microsoft, Salesforce, and SAP on recurring revenue strategies. She is a Certified Career Management Coach and holds an Executive MBA from Chapman University. Julia lives with her family in Paso Robles, California.

Book:

Discover Meaningful Work: A Career Transition Workbook for Professionals in the Tech Industry

ISBN: 979-8-89694-070-8

Page Count: 296 pages

Price: $33.95 (paperback)

Publication Date: February 18, 2025

