Transformational Mentor Christine Dickson Launches Online Programs to Help Adults Break Survival Patterns

New “Path To Freedom” Programs Expand Access To Her Mentoring Work For Adults Navigating Toxic Family Dynamics

My work helps people move from survival into self-leadership so they can build relationships, careers and lives that actually reflect who they are.” — Christine Dickson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Dickson, transformational mentor and founder of On The Path with Christine Dickson, is expanding her mentoring practice with the introduction of new online programs rooted in her Path to Freedom Method. The expansion reflects an evolution of her business model, increasing access to work previously delivered through private intensives, retreats and high-touch mentorship.

For more than a decade, Dickson has mentored adults who grew up in environments shaped by instability, addiction, or emotional unpredictability. Many describe themselves as dependable on the surface, yet privately exhausted or disconnected. Her work focuses on helping adults recognize survival patterns formed early in life and shift how those patterns show up in relationships, careers and decision-making.

Dickson is trained in Clinical Hypnotherapy and Integral Eye Movement Technique (IEMT), modalities that she integrates into her broader mentoring approach. She previously served as a hypnotherapist, spiritual counselor and lead equine assisted therapy clinician at a luxury residential treatment facility in Malibu before building her independent mentoring practice.

Dickson says, “If you grew up adapting to chaos or unpredictability, you are not broken—you’re patterned. And patterns can change. My work helps people move from survival into self-leadership so they can build relationships, careers and lives that actually reflect who they are.”

The new online offerings, The Foundational Path and The Guided Path, provide a structured pathway participants can move through with guided support while maintaining professional and family commitments.

Both follow the same core curriculum, delivered in guided sections with space for integration between modules. The Foundational Path includes full curriculum access and a monthly live group call. The Guided Path includes everything in the Foundation tier plus one 1:1 mentoring session per month for personalized support and integration.

The programs officially launch March 31, with enrollment opening March 25.

Clients have described working with Dickson as transformative. One client shared, “Christine has a rare ability to help you see yourself clearly without shame. With her support, I stopped repeating old family dynamics that were quietly running my life.”

Another client reflected on the impact of the work within their marriage, “When my wife began working with Christine, I was afraid. I worried it meant the end—that she’d see me as the problem and leave. But what actually happened was transformative for both of us.”

Her insights have been featured on The Journey On Podcast, where her 2022 episode ranked as the show’s third most downloaded of the year with more than 27,000 listens. She has also been featured in Women’s Journal, The Elle Russ Show, Equine Assisted World, Creative Spirits Unleashed and Voyage LA Magazine.

Dickson adds, “Real transformation begins with clarity and the willingness to take responsibility for the patterns shaping your life. I help people build relationships and careers that reflect who they are now, not who they had to become to survive.”

To learn more, visit https://christinedicksonmentor.com.

About On The Path with Christine Dickson

On The Path with Christine Dickson is a transformational mentoring and personal development company founded by Christine Dickson. Through mentorship, group programs, retreats and experiential workshops, the company supports women and men impacted by toxic family systems and relationship patterns in building lives rooted in self-trust and emotional freedom. Dickson’s signature framework, the Path to Freedom Method, integrates hypnotherapy, Integral Eye Movement Technique (IEMT) and equine-assisted coaching to help clients shift survival patterns and build healthier relationships. Learn more at https://christinedicksonmentor.com.

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