Catherine Rocheleau Returns to Public Stage at Women to Watch Summit

Catherine Rocheleau, Founder and CEO of Ignite Leadership International®.

Ignite Leadership Founder Marks New Chapter in Leadership Work in Conjunction with International Women’s Day

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA (BC), CANADA, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catherine Rocheleau, MBA, VMP, Founder and CEO of Ignite Leadership International®, will appear on the Health & Wellness Panel at the Women to Watch Summit on March 7 at 1:30 p.m. PST. The virtual summit, held March 7–8 in recognition of International Women’s Day, draws approximately 250 registrants per day and convenes women leaders across industries.

Rocheleau says, “Leadership and life can shift quickly. It can drop you into uncertainty without warning. I’m dedicated to helping leaders slow the spin, get clear and take purposeful action so they can protect their well-being while leading through real pressure. When you lead from purpose, the impact shows up in the work and in the people.”

Rocheleau previously appeared on Worldwide Business with Kathy Ireland® on Fox Business Network and has been featured on CTV, Citytv, Bloomberg Television and CUTV News Radio. She is a three-time international best-selling author and recipient of the Quilly Award from the Academy of Best-Selling Authors. Earlier in her career, she was named Food Executive of the Year in Vancouver and Western Canada’s regional winner by the Canadian Food Service Executives Association.

With more than 30 years in business and 17 years as a leadership coach, Rocheleau has worked across professional services, nonprofits, health care, hospitality, food services and manufacturing. Her experience spans executive leadership, organizational change, performance management and strategic transformation initiatives.

Her Summit participation reflects a renewed phase of public leadership visibility following an extended medical sabbatical. During that time, she recalibrated her work around resilience and the realities senior leaders face when expectations are high and support is limited.

Now based in Victoria, B.C. Canada after relocating from Vancouver, she works with purpose-driven executives and business owners navigating growth, transition and organizational strain.

Through Catalyst: Human Centered Leadership for Sustainable Impact, Rocheleau offers a coaching program designed to help leaders move forward without sacrificing clarity or sustainability. The program supports leaders in stepping back from overwhelm, making decisions with focus and setting a steadier pace for their teams.

Catalyst builds on her established SPARK™ framework, a roadmap that guides leaders from uncertainty to committed action. Her work emphasizes building accountability while keeping the human side of leadership in view, especially in organizations where results matter and people are stretched thin.

She adds, “Human-centered leadership is not soft. It asks leaders to be clear, to be consistent and to follow through. When leaders can hold compassion and accountability at the same time, trust grows and performance becomes easier to sustain.”

Rocheleau has upcoming guest appearances on “Making It!” by Mirasee and “Mission Accepted,” with release dates forthcoming.

To learn more about speaking engagements or executive coaching, visit https://igniteleadership.co.

About Ignite Leadership International®

Ignite Leadership International® is a boutique coaching, consulting and training company founded in 2014 and based in Victoria, British Columbia. Led by Catherine Rocheleau, MBA, VMP, the company supports purpose-driven senior leaders across sectors including professional services, nonprofits, health care, hospitality, food services and manufacturing. Through its MoreThanGreen™ initiative, Ignite Leadership donates at least 2% of top-line revenue to designated charities and causes, alongside volunteering time, resources and expertise. Learn more at https://igniteleadership.co.



