WYDOT to close US 14A for the season

Sheridan, Wyo – The popular scenic byway over the Bighorn Mountains will close on Monday, December 1, at noon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation seasonally closes U.S. 14A - a 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road over the Bighorns in north-central Wyoming at the end of the fall hunting season.

WYDOT closes U.S. 14A seasonally as a safety precaution rather than as a reaction to storms. Heavy snows, drifting, and relatively light traffic during the winter months make snow removal of the mountain portion of U.S. 14A impractical. WYDOT crews from both Lovell and Burgess Junction will make one final sweep of the U.S.14A route on Monday, December 1 to ensure all motorists are off the mountain and then close the gates for the season at Noon. Those seasonal road closure gates are located at Burgess Junction (just east of milepost 98.1) and on the Lovell side of the mountain near milepost 76.04.

During this seasonal closure, motorists can use U.S. 14 via Granite Pass and Greybull to travel to and from Sheridan or Lovell. Motorists are encouraged to check current road conditions for this route before departing by either calling 5-1-1, downloading the WYO511 app, or going online to www.wyoroad.info.

WYDOT typically opens U.S. 14A by Memorial Day weekend, or as weather allows.

WYDOT Photo: The road closure gates on U.S.14A at Burgess Junction will be closed until Memorial Day 2026.