Wyoming 120 highway project work suspended until spring south of Meeteetse

Completion of an $8.24 million highway improvement project will occur next spring on Wyoming 120 between Meeteetse and the Gooseberry Rest Area.

The project begins at milepost 38.086 (just north of the Gooseberry Rest Area) and extends 13.3 miles north to milepost 51.385 on the south edge of Meeteetse (Highland Street).

Prime contractor is JTL Group, Inc., DBA Knife River, of Casper.

"Next year, the contractor will fog seal and chip seal the highway, and install thermoplastic highway markings and rumble strips," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody.

Highway improvements in 2025 included a one-inch asphalt pavement leveling course, placement of a two-inch asphalt pavement overlay, minor slope flattening and other work from from milepost 38.086 (at the south end of the project) to milepost 43.925, and rotomilling of the existing surfacing, placement of a two-inch asphalt pavement overlay, and minor slope flattening from milepost 43.925 to milepost 51.385 (Highland Street in Meeteetse).

Other highway improvements this year included minor Americans with Disabilities Act work in Meeteetse, and construction of turning lanes at the Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance facility near Meeteetse .

Contract completion date is June 30, 2026.