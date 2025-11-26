DUI Task Force to focus on impaired driving during Thanksgiving holiday weekend in Fremont County

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be in operation and patrolling for impaired drivers from Wednesday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 30.

"Enjoy your holiday, and please drive sober," said Wyoming Department of Transportation senior public relations specialist Cody Beers of Riverton. "I've heard negative comments recently about the DUI Task Force stopping drivers on our Fremont County roads. Bottom line, the best way to avoid having that visit with an officer is to drive sober and follow all traffic laws, including wearing your seat belt. This important work is about saving lives."

Task force operations in 2025 have yielded 2,298 traffic stops and 51 arrests of impaired drivers in Fremont County.

There has been one alcohol-related fatality in 2025. Fremont County law enforcement is reminding everyone to never drive impaired and to always wear a seat belt.

SafeRide is in operation on weekends in Lander and Riverton, so call SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782). Rides are free.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or use a ride sharing service or SafeRide to arrive home safely;

-- Contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.

For information about this news release, please contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.