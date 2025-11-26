Transportation Commission awards six highway contracts in November

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – At its November regular business meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded six contracts valued at approximately $24.3 million for Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $14.5 million to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for a mill and overlay project involving placing asphalt pavement and wearing course, applying bridge deck membrane, and installing fence and temporary guardrail, along with placing temporary traffic control measures on approximately 9.80 miles of eastbound and westbound lanes on Interstate 90 beginning at mile marker 168.31 between Moorcroft and Sundance in Crook County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2027.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $3.1 million to Cheyenne-based JTL Group Inc., DBA Knife River, for a mill and overlay project involving placing asphalt pavement and applying wearing course, placing temporary traffic control measures, and milling plant mix on Grand Avenue in the City of Laramie beginning at mm 329.47 for approximately 2.73 miles. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $2 million to Gillette-based S & S Builders LLC for a bridge replacement project involving placing precast box culverts, asphalt pavement, road base, temporary traffic control measures, structural concrete, and removing one concrete bridge at mm 313.89 on US Highway 30/287 between Bosler and Laramie in Albany County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $625,000 to Rock Springs-based DeBernardi Construction Company Inc. for a concrete slab replacement project involving replacing and repairing concrete slabs and placing temporary traffic control measures at various locations in Sweetwater County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

All the above projects are funded primarily with federal dollars.

Funded primarily with state dollars, the Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $3.2 million to S & S Builders for a bridge replacement project involving erecting and installing steel, placing concrete and road base, machine placing riprap, laying asphalt pavement, performing excavation, placing temporary traffic control measures, and removing one steel bridge at mm 3.29 at the Bridge over Chugwater Creek on Wyoming Highway 314 in Platte County. The contract complete date is Nov. 30, 2026.

Also funded primarily with state dollars, the Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $834,500 to Cowley-based Wilson Bros. Construction Inc. for a culvert cleaning and lining project involving cleaning culverts, lining pipe, placing temporary traffic control, backhoe work, placing grout, and placing erosion control measures at various locations in Crook, Johnson and Sheridan Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.