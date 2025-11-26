Broadway Street bridge project delays point toward mid- to late-December opening in Thermopolis

Work remains on the Broadway Street bridge in Thermopolis, and the contractor is aiming for a mid- to late-December bridge opening for traffic between East Thermopolis and Thermopolis.

In the meantime, the Broadway Street bridge (crossing the Bighorn River) remains closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Eastbound traffic is being detoured via North 2nd Street, to East Park Street and through Hot Springs State Park, across the Little Hot Springs bridge to Buffalo Street, and to East Arapahoe Street. Westbound traffic leaving East Thermopolis is required to follow the same detour.

"S&S Builders, LLC, has brought in added labor over the past few weeks to tackle remaining tasks," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Andy Freeman of Thermopolis. "The majority of concrete pours are completed, but curb and sidewalk needs to be placed at the ends of the bridge to tie into existing curb and sidewalk. Bridge railing, pedestrian railing and lighting need to be installed. Final dirt grading and seeding will also be done."

S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette is the prime contractor on the $2.19 million project in Thermopolis. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the bid to S&S Builders in February.

Freeman said asphalt paving at the each end of the new bridge won't be completed until next spring. "The driving surface tie-ins will be crushed gravel base through the winter. S&S is employing a local construction company to maintain the gravel driving surface this winter," he said.

The project includes removal and replacement of the bridge deck, bridge substructure repairs and painting, approach slab replacement, sidewalk repair, bridge rail, and approach paving.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Kelly Erickson , P.E., at (307) 864-3200, or by email at kelly.erickson@wyo.gov.