The City of Lawrence is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Phoenix Awards!

The Phoenix Awards honor remarkable artistic contributions within our community. Every two years, the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission invites the public to nominate individuals whose creativity, service, and dedication have made a meaningful impact on the arts in Lawrence.

This year, the Cultural Arts Commission proudly recognizes the following six awardees:

Rachael Lackey – Advocate for Indigenous Artists and Makers

Nominated by Monique Mercurio, Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission

Nominated by Tom Harper

Nominated by Roura Young and Janet-Lynn Zuk

Nominated by Tim Metz, Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission

Nominated by Daniel B. Smith, Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission

Nominated by Richard Renner

The Cultural Arts Commission received 13 outstanding nominations, reflecting the strength and diversity of creative talent in Lawrence. Selecting only six awardees was both an honor, and a challenge, because so many individuals are contributing in inspiring ways.

The 2025 Phoenix Awards Ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 14, at the Lied Center of Kansas, presented in partnership with the Winter Inclusive Market. The ceremony is free and open to everyone, and we warmly invite the community to join us in celebrating these exceptional artists and advocates.

Each awardee will receive a handcrafted Phoenix Award sculpture created by local artist C. Bryan Young (pictured below).

