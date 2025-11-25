The City of Lawrence is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Phoenix Awards!
The Phoenix Awards honor remarkable artistic contributions within our community. Every two years, the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission invites the public to nominate individuals whose creativity, service, and dedication have made a meaningful impact on the arts in Lawrence.
This year, the Cultural Arts Commission proudly recognizes the following six awardees:
-
Rachael Lackey – Advocate for Indigenous Artists and Makers
Nominated by Monique Mercurio, Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission
-
Walt Hull – Exceptional Artistic Achievement
Nominated by Tom Harper
-
Jen Unekis – Volunteer in the Arts
Nominated by Roura Young and Janet-Lynn Zuk
-
Mark Cowardin – Exceptional Artistic Achievement – Artist and Educator
Nominated by Tim Metz, Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission
-
Brandon Eisman | Deja Brooks – Drag Artist
Nominated by Daniel B. Smith, Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission
-
Nick Carswell – Musical Arts and Advocacy
Nominated by Richard Renner
The Cultural Arts Commission received 13 outstanding nominations, reflecting the strength and diversity of creative talent in Lawrence. Selecting only six awardees was both an honor, and a challenge, because so many individuals are contributing in inspiring ways.
The 2025 Phoenix Awards Ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 14, at the Lied Center of Kansas, presented in partnership with the Winter Inclusive Market. The ceremony is free and open to everyone, and we warmly invite the community to join us in celebrating these exceptional artists and advocates.
Each awardee will receive a handcrafted Phoenix Award sculpture created by local artist C. Bryan Young (pictured below).
Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov
Collage of 2025 Phoenix Awards images.
