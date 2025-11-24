Reminder: One block of 9th St. to close for Jayhawk Watershed project

The City of Lawrence is reminding residents and businesses that, beginning Monday, December 1, one block of 9th St. from Indiana St. to Louisiana St. will be fully closed to traffic as the next phase of the Jayhawk Watershed stormwater project begins.

This project was created in response to ongoing localized flooding that has created concerns for residents and businesses in the area for decades. Located west of downtown, this essential work replaces aging, undersized stormwater, water, and sanitary sewer pipes.

This phase of the 9th St. closure is anticipated to last into Spring 2026. Then, in early 2026, this work will extend west to Mississippi St. as crews continue utility and drainage improvements.

What to Expect

Beginning December 1, the block of 9th St. between Indiana St. and Louisiana St. will be fully closed to traffic. Business access will remain open during this time, and customers will continue to have access to all businesses in the area.

No on-street parking will be available during construction on this block. Parking will be available in the surrounding area as designated. Updated parking maps and access information will be posted and maintained at lawrenceks.gov/mso/jayhawk-watershed before December 1 and throughout construction.

This work will extend west to Mississippi St. in early 2026.

Why This Work Matters

The Jayhawk Watershed Project will deliver long-term, sustainable improvements to safety, mobility, and flood resilience, including:

New stormwater infrastructure to reduce flooding, protect property, and improve drainage.

Replacement and upgrades to sanitary sewers and water mains along the corridor.

Reconfiguring 9th St. from four lanes to three lanes (Illinois to Vermont) to improve safety and operations.

Wider bike lanes and wider parking spaces along 9th St.

ADA-compliant sidewalks and crossings.

A pedestrian hybrid beacon (HAWK) at 9th & Louisiana to improve walkability and school access.

Traffic calming on 8th St. (Illinois to Indiana) to enhance neighborhood safety.

These upgrades are guided by community input and rainfall modeling, and they address long-standing system constraints that have led to flooding and emergency maintenance.

Updates for Lawrence Transit

During this construction, Route 3 will deviate to 11th St. between Ohio St. and Mississippi St. before returning to the regular 9th Street route. A map of the Route 3 Reroute can be found below.

Temporary bus stops will be added near Ohio and Mississippi for access to 9th Street locations. This routing minimizes stop closures and prioritizes safety. For more details visit Alerts – Lawrence Transit.

Staying Engaged

The City maintains regular updates, including construction notices, access maps, and parking options, at lawrenceks.gov/mso/jayhawk-watershed.

Appreciating Our Community

Please continue to support our businesses in this area. They are not closed. We’re committed to timely communication, maintaining access, and finishing this phase as efficiently and safely as possible.

Thank you for your patience as we complete infrastructure that will serve Lawrence for decades.

Road Closure Map



Lawrence Transit Route 3 Reroute Map

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.gov