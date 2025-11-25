City of Lawrence Announces New Director of Economic Development

The City of Lawrence is pleased to announce the hiring of Susie Carson as the City’s new Director of Economic Development.

Carson brings more than 15 years of economic development and chamber leadership experience, with a strong record of supporting business retention, public–private partnerships, workforce development, and regional economic strategy. Her work has consistently focused on aligning business priorities with long-term community goals and strengthening relationships across sectors to promote sustainable growth.

Carson most recently served as Vice President of Membership & Sponsorship Investments at the Olathe Chamber of Commerce, she partnered closely with the City of Olathe to support business expansion efforts, contribute to investment-related discussions, and engage investors and stakeholders in initiatives that promote Olathe’s economic vitality and help position the community for future investment.

Prior to that, she served as Executive Director of the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce, leading initiatives that supported small business development, downtown revitalization, and entrepreneurship.

She is completing her Master of Public Administration at Wichita State University and is nearing completion of her Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) credential. Carson is active in the U.S. Chamber’s Institute for Organization Management and has engaged with several state and regional economic development organizations throughout her career, including Kansas Economic Development Alliance and International Economic Development Council.

“Susie brings a collaborative approach, deep experience, and a strong commitment to community-centered economic development,” said Assistant City Manager Brandon McGuire. “We are excited to welcome her to Lawrence and look forward to the leadership she will bring as we continue building a strong, resilient local economy.”

Carson’s start date is January 5, 2026.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.