GetHairMD Appoints Marketing Visionary Dr. Randi Boyette to Advisory Board, Advancing the Company’s Next Phase of Growth

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD today announced that Dr. Randi Boyette, one of the most influential figures in the aesthetics and healthcare marketing space, has joined its Business Advisory Board. This appointment reflects GetHairMD’s commitment to expanding its strategic capabilities, scaling its operational efficiency, and setting a new benchmark for innovation in the hair restoration and wellness industries.“Dr. Boyette’s appointment marks a turning point for GetHairMD,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “She is a true master of growth and brand strategy. Her influence in the aesthetics industry and her understanding of the business mechanics behind successful practices make her an invaluable advisor as we move into our next chapter of national expansion and innovation.”A renowned brand strategist, operator, and educator, Dr. Boyette brings a deep understanding of how to connect luxury, medicine, and digital engagement. She built a direct-to-consumer audience of millions and leads educational webinars that draw hundreds of medical practices, showcasing her ability to educate, inspire, and activate the aesthetics community.As the host of The Dr. Randi Show, she has become a trusted voice for medical professionals, entrepreneurs, and consumers nationwide. Her career includes executive roles at luxury brands such as Dior, Chanel, and Hugo Boss.Dr. Boyette is the founder and CEO of Spark Medical Marketing, which she transformed into North America’s largest aesthetics-marketing network, serving over 4,000 clinics and launching an AI-powered division, SyncAI, to drive next-generation patient engagement and marketing automation. Under her leadership, Spark was named the #1 healthcare marketing company in 2022 and became a strategic partner to key industry platforms.At GetHairMD, Dr. Boyette will advise the company’s leadership team on scaling growth initiatives, optimizing the patient experience, and implementing advanced consumer marketing and operational systems to drive the next phase of the company’s evolution. Her focus will include brand strategy, digital communication, and expanding the company’s footprint across new markets and audiences.“I’m thrilled to join the GetHairMD Business Advisory Board at such a transformative moment in the company’s journey,” said Dr. Randi Boyette. “GetHairMD is poised to define the future of hair restoration and wellness by marrying medical excellence with brand intelligence and operational innovation. I look forward to helping the team accelerate its vision and expand its impact nationwide.”About Dr. Randi BoyetteDr. Randi Boyette is a globally recognized expert in medical aesthetics, marketing, and business operations. A former executive at global luxury brands, Dr. Boyette has redefined how health and beauty companies connect with consumers. She founded Spark Medical Marketing and currently advises industry leaders on brand development, digital strategy, and practice optimization. Through her podcast The Dr. Randi Show and her speaking engagements, she continues to influence thousands of medical professionals, entrepreneurs seeking to grow their practices and brands.About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a leading provider of advanced hair restoration solutions offering clinically proven treatments for hair loss and scalp health. With a network of over 70 physician-led clinics nationwide, GetHairMD is dedicated to delivering personalized solutions that help patients restore confidence and achieve natural-looking results. The company continues to expand through strategic partnerships, innovation, and expert guidance from its Business Advisory Board.

