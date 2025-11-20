GetHairMD Launches Haircell™, an FDA-Cleared Bioelectric System Activating Klotho for Scalp Longevity

Haircell™ uses targeted bioelectric stimulation to activate regenerative proteins like Klotho, supporting follicular health and long-term scalp vitality.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD has expanded its lineup of exclusive, physician-directed innovations with the introduction of Haircell™, an FDA-cleared bioelectric stimulation platform available only through GetHairMD providers and designed to advance the science of non-invasive hair restoration.“Haircell™ represents another step forward in how GetHairMD empowers its partners to deliver truly next-generation results,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “We’re proud to be at the forefront of introducing innovative, clinically validated technologies that set our providers apart and strengthen our network’s position as the leader in combination therapy.”The Haircell™ system works by delivering precisely tuned bioelectric signals that communicate directly with cells to activate regenerative pathways. Among the most notable is the stimulation of the Klotho gene, often referred to as the “longevity gene.” Klotho plays a key role in maintaining cellular vitality, regulating oxidative stress, and supporting the body’s natural repair mechanisms.By enhancing the expression of regenerative proteins such as SDF-1 for stem cell homing, VEGF for micro-circulation, and IGF-1 for cellular DNA repair, Haircell™ promotes a healthier scalp environment and encourages long-term follicular activity. The result is a modern, non-invasive treatment that aligns with GetHairMD’s mission of combining medical science with practical, clinic-ready technology.“The innovation behind Haircell™ is remarkable,” said John Carullo, Chief Innovation Officer at GetHairMD. “Its ability to activate key regenerative proteins, including Klotho, represents a new frontier in non-invasive rejuvenation. We’re excited to bring this level of technology to our partners.”In addition to Klotho activation, Haircell’s patented bioelectric signaling also stimulates the expression of COL17A1, a key anchoring protein essential for stem cell survival and follicle integrity. Together, these pathways support the three core pillars of follicular rejuvenation, anchoring stem cells, activating follicle cycling, and sustaining long-term survival. As one of GetHairMD’s exclusive in-clinic technologies, Haircell™ gives providers access to a proven system that merges cellular science with practical, non-invasive application.Integrated within GetHairMD’s combination therapy protocols, Haircell™ complements existing in-office and at-home solutions, helping providers deliver the most comprehensive, non-invasive hair restoration outcomes possible.About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a physician-directed network specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. Its multi-modality programs combine AI-powered diagnostics, DNA-based personalization, and doctor-supervised care to deliver non-invasive, no-downtime treatment plans with success rates exceeding 90%. With more than 70 locations nationwide, GetHairMD grants exclusive territories to leading practices to ensure quality and consistency of patient outcomes.Visit the GetHairMD website for more information.

