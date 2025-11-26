DNV Awards First FSSC 24000 Certification in North America to RCB International Ltd.

DNV

RCB International is the first North American company certified to FSSC 24000, demonstrating leadership in social sustainability and ethical practices.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DNV, one of the world’s leading certification bodies, is proud to announce it has issued the first-ever FSSC 24000 certificate in North America to RCB International Ltd., a vertically integrated essential oils supplier based in Albany, Oregon. This achievement expands RCB’s existing FSSC 22000 certification with DNV and underscores the company’s commitment to food safety , social responsibility, and ethical business practices.FSSC 24000 is a globally recognized social management system certification developed by the Foundation FSSC. Built on ISO management system principles, it enables organizations to measure, manage, and improve performance related to human rights, labor practices, and ethical governance.“We’re proud to recognize RCB International for this historic milestone,” said Emily Delisle, Area Manager, Business Assurance North America for DNV. “Their commitment to a fair and sustainable supply chain sets a benchmark for the industry.”Kathleen Wybourn, Director, Food & Beverage, Business Assurance North America for DNV, added: “This certification reflects a powerful alignment between business integrity and operational excellence. RCB International is showing what proactive leadership looks like.”“We are thrilled to see the first FSSC 24000 certification issued in North America,” said Alice Palfrey, Market Development Manager, FSSC 24000 at Foundation FSSC. “It marks a critical step in expanding the scheme’s global impact.”Robyn Biza, Regulatory Affairs Manager for RCB International, commented: “Achieving FSSC 24000 certification demonstrates our dedication to social responsibility and continuous improvement at every level of our operations.”This milestone supports the increasing demand from consumers, clients, and regulators for transparent and accountable social practices. Organizations certified to FSSC 24000 gain competitive advantage through verified systems that manage social risks, promote ethical conduct, and foster worker well-being.About DNVDNV is one of the world’s leading certification bodies, providing management system certification and training services to help companies manage risks, assure compliance, and drive sustainable performance. Through its expertise in food safety, environmental management, and supply chain assurance, DNV helps businesses build trust and resilience. For more information, visit www.dnv.us/assurance About RCB International Ltd.RCB International Ltd., based in Albany, Oregon, is a family-owned company specializing in the sourcing, development, and supply of premium essential oils, particularly mint oil, for the flavor and fragrance industries. Through grower-direct relationships, technical expertise, and a vertically integrated facility, RCB delivers traceability, quality, and sustainability from field to final product. For more information, visit www.rcbinternational.com About the Foundation FSSCThe Foundation FSSC is an independent, non-profit organization that manages the FSSC 22000 and FSSC 24000 certification schemes. These ISO-based systems are designed to ensure food safety, quality, and social responsibility. With a focus on impact, the Foundation helps organizations achieve long-term, sustainable improvement in their operations. For more information, visit www.fssc.com

