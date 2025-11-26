DNV Awards First FSSC 24000 Certification in North America to RCB International Ltd.

DNV

DNV

RCB International is the first North American company certified to FSSC 24000, demonstrating leadership in social sustainability and ethical practices.

We’re proud to recognize RCB International for this historic milestone, their commitment to a fair and sustainable supply chain sets a benchmark for the industry.”
— Emily Delisle, Area Manager, Business Assurance North America for DNV
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DNV, one of the world’s leading certification bodies, is proud to announce it has issued the first-ever FSSC 24000 certificate in North America to RCB International Ltd., a vertically integrated essential oils supplier based in Albany, Oregon. This achievement expands RCB’s existing FSSC 22000 certification with DNV and underscores the company’s commitment to food safety, social responsibility, and ethical business practices.

FSSC 24000 is a globally recognized social management system certification developed by the Foundation FSSC. Built on ISO management system principles, it enables organizations to measure, manage, and improve performance related to human rights, labor practices, and ethical governance.

“We’re proud to recognize RCB International for this historic milestone,” said Emily Delisle, Area Manager, Business Assurance North America for DNV. “Their commitment to a fair and sustainable supply chain sets a benchmark for the industry.”

Kathleen Wybourn, Director, Food & Beverage, Business Assurance North America for DNV, added: “This certification reflects a powerful alignment between business integrity and operational excellence. RCB International is showing what proactive leadership looks like.”

“We are thrilled to see the first FSSC 24000 certification issued in North America,” said Alice Palfrey, Market Development Manager, FSSC 24000 at Foundation FSSC. “It marks a critical step in expanding the scheme’s global impact.”

Robyn Biza, Regulatory Affairs Manager for RCB International, commented: “Achieving FSSC 24000 certification demonstrates our dedication to social responsibility and continuous improvement at every level of our operations.”

This milestone supports the increasing demand from consumers, clients, and regulators for transparent and accountable social practices. Organizations certified to FSSC 24000 gain competitive advantage through verified systems that manage social risks, promote ethical conduct, and foster worker well-being.

About DNV
DNV is one of the world’s leading certification bodies, providing management system certification and training services to help companies manage risks, assure compliance, and drive sustainable performance. Through its expertise in food safety, environmental management, and supply chain assurance, DNV helps businesses build trust and resilience. For more information, visit www.dnv.us/assurance.

About RCB International Ltd.
RCB International Ltd., based in Albany, Oregon, is a family-owned company specializing in the sourcing, development, and supply of premium essential oils, particularly mint oil, for the flavor and fragrance industries. Through grower-direct relationships, technical expertise, and a vertically integrated facility, RCB delivers traceability, quality, and sustainability from field to final product. For more information, visit www.rcbinternational.com.

About the Foundation FSSC
The Foundation FSSC is an independent, non-profit organization that manages the FSSC 22000 and FSSC 24000 certification schemes. These ISO-based systems are designed to ensure food safety, quality, and social responsibility. With a focus on impact, the Foundation helps organizations achieve long-term, sustainable improvement in their operations. For more information, visit www.fssc.com.

Faith Beaty
DNV Business Assurance USA Inc.
+1 281-396-1757
ContactUs@dnv.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DNV Awards First FSSC 24000 Certification in North America to RCB International Ltd.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Faith Beaty
DNV Business Assurance USA Inc.
+1 281-396-1757 ContactUs@dnv.com
Company/Organization
DNV Business Assurance USA Inc.
1400 Ravello Drive
Katy, Texas, 77449
United States
+1 281-396-1757
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

DNV is an independent expert in assurance and risk management, operating in more than 100 countries. Through management system certification and training services, DNV helps companies manage risks, assure compliance and sustainable performance of organizations, people and value chains across all types of industries. Whether tackling quality, environmental, safety or security challenges, DNV combines technical, industry and risk management expertise to build confidence, continuity, and resilience. DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

DNV Business Asssurance USA Inc.

More From This Author
DNV Awards First FSSC 24000 Certification in North America to RCB International Ltd.
Unimed‑BH Torna‑se a Primeira Rede de Saúde Brasileira Acreditada com Nível 2 pela ONA
LSG Sky Chefs - Americas Selects DNV for HACCP Food Safety Certification Across U.S. and Latin America Airport Sites
View All Stories From This Author