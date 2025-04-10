LSG Sky Chefs - Americas Selects DNV for HACCP Food Safety Certification Across U.S. and Latin America Airport Sites

DNV

LSG Sky Chefs partners with DNV to certify food safety at airport sites across the Americas, reinforcing global standards and commitment to culinary excellence.

By partnering with DNV, we are reinforcing our dedication to meeting and exceeding industry food safety standards” — Rosimeire Miranda, Senior Director, Food Safety and Quality, LSG Sky Chefs

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LSG Sky Chefs - Americas, the market leader in airline catering and culinary solutions, has chosen DNV Business Assurance USA Inc. as its partner for HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) certification across its airport sites in the United States and Latin America.As one of the premier airline catering and food service providers, LSG Sky Chefs is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and operational excellence. HACCP certification will reinforce the company’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality meals to millions of airline passengers globally.“Safety First is the foundational pillar for everything we do at LSG Sky Chefs, and we ensure food safety is fully ingrained in our culture,” said Rosimeire Miranda, Senior Director, Food Safety and Quality, LSG Sky Chefs. “By partnering with DNV, we are reinforcing our dedication to meeting and exceeding industry food safety standards. Their expertise and global reach make them the right choice for this critical initiative.”New advancements in food safety technology and global supply chain complexities have heightened the need for rigorous food safety certifications. According to Kathleen Wybourn, Director of Food & Beverage North America for DNV, certification plays a vital role in upholding industry-leading safety and quality standards.“HACCP certification is a globally recognized benchmark for food safety,” said Ms. Wybourn. “LSG Sky Chefs operates at a massive scale, and this certification will provide assurance that their processes meet the highest industry standards. We are proud to support their commitment to excellence.”The certification process involves comprehensive audits , detailed risk assessments, and corrective actions to ensure compliance with HACCP standards. By partnering with DNV, LSG Sky Chefs is demonstrating its proactive approach to food safety, regulatory compliance, and continuous improvement.About LSG Sky Chefs - AmericasLSG Sky Chefs for the Americas is the market leader for airline catering and hospitality services in North and Latin America. Operating in approximately 50 airports across the Americas region, the company provides culinary solutions to airlines, commercial retail and other travel-related industries. With safety at the core, LSG Sky Chefs delivers elevated culinary experiences through exceptional service and constant innovation, while putting its clients and people at the heart of everything it does. For more information, visit www.lsg-group.com/lsg-sky-chefs About DNVDNV is one of the world’s leading certification bodies, providing management system certification and training services to help companies manage risks, assure compliance, and drive sustainable performance. Through its expertise in food safety, environmental management, and supply chain assurance, DNV helps businesses build trust and resilience. For more information, visit www.dnv.us/assurance

