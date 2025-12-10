Sunrider Launches Kandesn® Herbal Deodorant

Sunrider Logo

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrider International, a global leader in herbal health, wellness, and beauty products, is excited to announce the launch of its latest personal care innovation: KandesnHerbal Deodorant . Designed with a commitment to natural ingredients and sustainability, this new deodorant offers a refreshing alternative to conventional deodorants.Crafted with a nature-based blend of arrowroot powder, aloe vera, activated charcoal, and baking soda, KandesnHerbal Deodorant is made to deliver long-lasting protection against odor and wetness without the use of chemicals or ingredients that can clog sweat glands or irritate skin.Enriched with skin-loving ingredients such as coconut oil, citrus lemon seed oil, and creamy shea butter, KandesnHerbal Deodorant not only combats odor but also soothes, hydrates, and moisturizes the skin. Its creamy, easy-to-apply solid stick format ensures a smooth application and a comfortable feel, without leaving stains or residue on clothing.Sunrider’s commitment to sustainability extends to the packaging of its new herbal deodorant, which is 100% recyclable. By choosing this product, consumers not only care for their skin but also contribute to a greener planet.You can experience the natural goodness of KandesnHerbal Deodorant by visiting www.sunrider.com About Sunrider International Sunrider International was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and territories.

