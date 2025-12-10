Submit Release
Sunrider Launches Kandesn® Herbal Deodorant

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunrider International, a global leader in herbal health, wellness, and beauty products, is excited to announce the launch of its latest personal care innovation: Kandesn® Herbal Deodorant. Designed with a commitment to natural ingredients and sustainability, this new deodorant offers a refreshing alternative to conventional deodorants.

Crafted with a nature-based blend of arrowroot powder, aloe vera, activated charcoal, and baking soda, Kandesn® Herbal Deodorant is made to deliver long-lasting protection against odor and wetness without the use of chemicals or ingredients that can clog sweat glands or irritate skin.

Enriched with skin-loving ingredients such as coconut oil, citrus lemon seed oil, and creamy shea butter, Kandesn® Herbal Deodorant not only combats odor but also soothes, hydrates, and moisturizes the skin. Its creamy, easy-to-apply solid stick format ensures a smooth application and a comfortable feel, without leaving stains or residue on clothing.

Sunrider’s commitment to sustainability extends to the packaging of its new herbal deodorant, which is 100% recyclable. By choosing this product, consumers not only care for their skin but also contribute to a greener planet.

About Sunrider International
Sunrider International was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and territories.

