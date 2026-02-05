Sunrider® International Announces Executive Promotions to Strengthen Global Operations

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrider International, a global leader in natural health, wellness , and beauty products, announced the promotion of two senior leaders as part of a strategic reorganization designed to strengthen regional leadership, optimize resource allocation, and support long-term growth globally. The announcement was made in mid-January by Sunny Beutler, Chief Executive Officer of Sunrider International Saeheon Kim has been promoted to Vice President of Operations, North America, Korea, and the EMEA Region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), which together include the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, Hungary, and Korea offices.Karen Cornejo has been promoted to Vice President of Operations, SEA Pacific Region (Southeast Asia–Pacific), which includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Australia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.“Both Saeheon and Karen are exceptional leaders with a deep understanding of our business, our markets, and our Independent Business Owners (IBOs),” said Sunny Beutler. “These promotions reflect our confidence in their ability to lead with clarity, strengthen operational excellence, and support future scalability, as Sunrider continues to evolve globally.”Saeheon Kim: Vice President of Operations, North America, Korea, and EMEA RegionSaeheon Kim brings decades of global leadership experience across Asia, Europe, and North America, with an extensive background in the direct selling industry. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a consistent ability to empower diverse markets, develop high-performing teams, and strengthen regional operations through a people-first leadership approach.Mr. Kim began his Sunrider career in the Korea office, where he quickly expanded his responsibilities and influence. In his most recent roles, he has overseen complex, multi-market operations, supported country leadership teams, and guided organizations through periods of transformation and growth. His leadership is defined by a focus on supporting independent business builders and entrepreneurs, helping them achieve confidence and sustainable success.Throughout his tenure, Mr. Kim has been widely recognized for his ability to blend strategic insight with a deep commitment to people development, ensuring that organizational goals are met while also fostering personal and professional growth among those he leads. His passion for helping entrepreneurs realize their full potential has made a meaningful impact on Sunrider’s global community.“I am deeply honored by the trust Sunrider has placed in me with this expanded responsibility. Sunrider has always been a company built on people, purpose, and long-term vision, and I am grateful to work alongside such dedicated teams and leaders across North America, Korea, and EMEA. Together, we will continue to strengthen our operations, support our field leaders, and create an environment where entrepreneurs can grow with confidence and clarity. I look forward to building the next chapter of sustainable growth together.”Karen Cornejo: Vice President of Operations, SEA Pacific RegionKaren Cornejo brings more than 20 years of region-wide experience in the direct selling industry and currently leads operations across Sunrider’s SEA Pacific markets. Recognized for her strategic vision and expertise in international business development, Ms. Cornejo is known for building high-performing teams and strengthening market presence throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to joining Sunrider, Ms. Cornejo held senior leadership roles with global organizations in the industry.Ms. Cornejo was initially appointed to lead Sunrider’s Southeast Asia operations across six core markets, where she led the growth and strengthened regional vision and execution. During this phase, she built organizational momentum by aligning teams around disciplined operations and long-term market development.Following this period of expansion, Ms. Cornejo assumed responsibility for additional markets, significantly broadening her regional scope. In this expanded role, she navigates diverse regulatory environments, cultural dynamics, and varying stages of market maturity, while maintaining a strong focus on scalable systems, leadership capability, and sustainable growth across the SEA Pacific region.“I am excited to step into this new role at an important phase of Sunrider’s growth,” said Ms. Cornejo. “I remain deeply committed to advance Sunrider’s mission and market leadership by strengthening operational excellence, supporting our field leaders, and driving sustainable growth across the region.”With these leadership appointments, Sunrider reinforces its commitment to strong regional governance, operational excellence, and the continued success of its global community.About Sunrider InternationalSunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions

