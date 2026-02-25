Sunrider® Wins Big at the 2026 Universal Beauty Awards

Sunrider Logo

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrider International, a global leader in natural health, wellness, and beauty products, proudly announces that four of its beauty products have earned accolades at the 2026 Universal Beauty Awards, an international program celebrating innovation and standout performance across the global beauty industry.The Universal Beauty Awards recognize exceptional products across all types of beauty brands—from skincare and makeup to hair care, fragrance, body care, and beauty devices. Each year, hundreds of entries from around the world, including the USA, UK, India, New Zealand, Australia, Hungary, Sweden, and Italy, are evaluated through a rigorous, merit-based judging process.Among the standout entries, Sunrider’s products earned top honors, showcasing the brand’s dedication to high-performance, ingredient-conscious beauty across skincare and makeup categories:Gold – Best Hydrating Face Mask (Sheet)KandesnPure Bio Cellulose MaskThis skin-soothing, vegan mask is crafted with premium botanical extracts, sodium PCA, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to deliver intensive hydration and refresh the skin for a spa-like experience.Silver – Best Luxury Antioxidant / Protective SerumDr. ChenUrbanShield™ Nourishing SerumFormulated with plant-based probiotics, peptides, and antioxidants, this luxurious serum supports hydration, resilience, and a smooth, healthy-looking complexion while helping protect skin appearance against environmental stressors.Bronze – Best Hydrating Eye ProductOi-LinEye CreamThis targeted formula blends botanical extracts, hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and peptides to nourish and refresh the delicate eye area, helping reduce the appearance of dark circles and fine lines.Highly Commended – Best Lip BalmKandesn Lip Dew BalmInfused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and botanical emollients, this richly conditioning balm helps lips feel soft, smooth, and beautifully refreshed while delivering a luminous shine."We’re extremely proud that four of our products have been recognized at the 2026 Universal Beauty Awards," said Sunny Beutler, CEO of Sunrider International . "This recognition honors the hard work and dedication of our team and underscores our commitment to creating clean, plant-based high-performance formulations that help people look and feel their best."Innovation Rooted in NatureSunrider is proud to be the Original Herbal Wellness and Beauty Experts, blending ancient Eastern herbal traditions with leading-edge Western science. The blueprint behind all Sunrider products is its Philosophy of Regeneration, which focuses on nourishing and cleansing the body with carefully selected plant-based ingredients to promote balance, health, and natural beauty.About the Universal Beauty AwardsThe Universal Beauty Awards is a UK-run industry recognition program created by the team behind the Global Makeup Awards. Developed in response to the evolving beauty landscape, the program was designed to be more comprehensive, celebrating excellence and innovation across a full spectrum of beauty categories.About Sunrider InternationalSunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

