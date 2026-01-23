Sunrider’s Kandesn® Pure Bio Cellulose Mask Wins Silver at 2026 Veggie Awards

Sunrider Logo

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrider International is proud to announce that its Kandesn Pure Bio Cellulose Mask has won the Silver Award in the Best Vegan Skincare category at the 2026 Veggie Awards. This prestigious UK-based award program celebrates standout cruelty-free, plant-based, and eco-conscious brands shaping the future of ethical living.Presented annually by Veggie, one of the UK’s leading vegetarian and vegan publications, the Veggie Awards shine a spotlight on products that combine ethical integrity with real-world performance. With entries from around the globe, the awards are highly regarded by conscious consumers, retailers, and industry leaders seeking effective, high-quality products with a positive impact.“Winning a Silver Award at the Veggie Awards is an incredible honor,” said Sunny Beutler, CEO of Sunrider International. “This recognition affirms our belief that vegan skincare can be both ethically crafted and highly effective. Kandesn Pure delivers visible results while upholding our uncompromising standards for sustainability, quality, and clean, plant-based innovation.”Crafted with advanced bio cellulose technology, the Kandesn Pure Bio Cellulose Mask is made from fermented coconut fruit extract, allowing it to adhere to the skin like a second layer. This innovative, ultra-fine material delivers superior hydration, optimal ingredient absorption, and a luxurious, spa-like experience.The vegan, biodegradable mask is infused with a powerful blend of sodium PCA, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and botanical extracts to help smooth the appearance of fine lines, brighten the complexion, and replenish skin with deep, long-lasting moisture.“Being recognized by the Veggie Awards underscores the growing importance of clean, plant-based skincare in the industry,” Beutler added. “It inspires us to continue innovating with integrity, creating products that are not only effective but also aligned with our values of ethical practices and environmental responsibility.”The Veggie Awards judging process includes product testing by a panel of respected celebrities, influencers, and experts within the plant-based and ethical lifestyle space, making this Silver Award a meaningful endorsement of both performance and values.For more information about the award-winning Kandesn Pure Bio Cellulose Mask and other Sunrider products, visit www.sunrider.com About Sunrider InternationalSunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

