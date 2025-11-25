DEQ issues 10 enforcement actions in October for environmental violations

Statewide, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 10 penalties totaling $462,425 in October for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at ordeq.org/enforcement.

Fines ranged from $3,450 to $277,008. Alleged violations included a gas station company that failed to investigate suspected fuel releases and operate functional release detection equipment at two locations, a county public works department that failed to conduct methane emissions monitoring at a landfill and two wastewater treatment facilities that exceeded permitted discharge limits.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:

Black Butte Ranch, Sisters, $3,450, wastewater

Circle K Stores, Inc., Tangent, $277,008, underground storage tanks

City of Port Orford, Port Orford, $6,300, wastewater

City of St. Helens, St. Helens, $33,090, stormwater

Douglas County Public Works Department, Roseburg, $35,270, air quality

Erickson Incorporated, Central Point, $8,507, stormwater

Hubert Willer, Ione, $6,300, water quality

Northwest Natural Gas Company, Mist, $68,200, air quality permitting

Petrocard, Inc., Salem, $16,500, underground storage tanks

Seaport Midstream Partners, LLC, Portland, $7,800, wastewater

Recipients of DEQ civil penalties must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at ordeq.org/sep.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

Media contact: Michael Loch, public affairs specialist, michael.loch@deq.oregon.gov, 503-737-9435.

