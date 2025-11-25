Governor Abbott Appoints Andresen, Long To Texas Economic Development Corporation Board Of Directors

TEXAS, November 25 - November 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Eric Andresen and Crystal Long to the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Corporation is the private side of a public-private partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism tasked with marketing Texas, domestically and globally, as the best state for business.

Eric Andresen of Austin is the sales development manager at Loop Payments, Inc. He previously worked as a sales manager for AeroFarms. He is a board member of the Central Texas Public Safety Commission. Andresen received a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy and History from Duke University.

Crystal Long of El Paso is the president and chief executive officer of GECU. She serves on the Governmental Affairs Committee for the Cornerstone League, Board of Trustees for the TruStage Retirement Plan and is a member of the National Credit Union Foundation FinHealth Fund Advisory Committee. Additionally, she is a Trustee on the Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare Board and a member of the Borderplex Alliance Executive Committee. Long received an Executive Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at El Paso.