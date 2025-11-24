Governor Abbott Appoints Bell As Judge Of The 501st Judicial District Court In Fort Bend County

TEXAS, November 24 - November 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Richard “Rick” Bell as Judge of the 501st Judicial District Court in Fort Bend County, effective December 1, 2025, for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Richard “Rick” Bell of Richmond is the associate district judge in the 387th District Court. He is a member and past president of the Fort Bend County Bar Association, member of the Family Bar of Fort Bend, American Inns of Court, and the State Bar of Texas and its family law section. Additionally, he is a past president and board member of the Exchange Club of Sugar land and is a member of Bridge Fellowship Church. Bell received a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Southwestern University and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law Houston.