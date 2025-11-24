Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,445 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Hanna As Judge Of The 502nd Judicial District Court In Fort Bend County

TEXAS, November 24 - November 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Mark Hanna as Judge of the 502nd Judicial District Court in Fort Bend County, effective December 1, 2025, for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Mark Hanna of Sugar Land is the associate judge of the 458th Judicial District Court in Fort Bend County. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the former secretary of the Matagorda County Bar Association, and he is board certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Additionally, he is a board member for the Exchange Club of Fort Bend and a member of River Point Church. Hanna received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Texas State University and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law Houston.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Hanna As Judge Of The 502nd Judicial District Court In Fort Bend County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more