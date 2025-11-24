Governor Abbott Appoints Hanna As Judge Of The 502nd Judicial District Court In Fort Bend County

TEXAS, November 24 - November 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Mark Hanna as Judge of the 502nd Judicial District Court in Fort Bend County, effective December 1, 2025, for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Mark Hanna of Sugar Land is the associate judge of the 458th Judicial District Court in Fort Bend County. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the former secretary of the Matagorda County Bar Association, and he is board certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Additionally, he is a board member for the Exchange Club of Fort Bend and a member of River Point Church. Hanna received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Texas State University and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law Houston.