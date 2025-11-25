Fenix Announces its First Flat Flashlight, the E06R PRO

Fenix E06R PRO Flat Flashlight - Light Modes E06R PRO Backpack Keychain E06R PRO Flat Flashlight - 3 Colors Fenix E06R PRO Flashlight - Side Fenix E06R PRO Flashlight Front

The Fenix E06R PRO takes EDC flat flashlights one step further with a spotlight, floodlight, and 1600-lumen instant turbo.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting is proud to announce the launch of the E06R PRO Flat Flashlight , the company’s first-ever flat-bodied flashlight. This everyday carry flashlight is part of the next-generation EDC lights , designed to deliver outstanding performance in a slim, pocket-friendly form. factor.Aside from its unique size and shape, another feature that sets the E06R PRO apart is its two separate light sources: a floodlight and a spotlight. Users can easily toggle back and forth between each or bring both together into an impressive dual-beam 1600 lumen Instant Turbo. The flashlight can also be operated by either the independent tail switch or a side switch, depending on grip or preference.Although built for everyday practicality, the E06R PRO includes several additional modes beyond spot and floodlight, such as UV light, red laser, and colorful Scene Modes that illuminate a ring around both the side switch and the tail.With a durable construction, built-in 1650 mAh rechargeable battery, USB-C charging, and a wide variety of lighting modes, the E06R PRO is engineered for users who want maximum performance in a slim, practical form.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

Fenix E06R PRO Flat Flashlight - Fenix's First Flat Light

