Fenix Lighting Announces 2025 Gift Packs and Limited Edition Colors

Fenix Lighting introduces seasonal deals, product discounts, and limited edition finishes highlighting performance and design.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting has announced its 2025 product promotions , featuring a selection of gift packs and limited edition colors across several of its most popular flashlights, just in time for holiday shopping.This season’s featured gift packs include combinations of best-selling models and bonus tools designed to meet the needs of a range of users, from tactical professionals to casual everyday carriers. The PD36R PRO + E03R V2.0 Promo Pack combines Fenix’s 2800-lumen duty-ready flashlight with a compact keychain light designed for everyday use. The TK20R V2.0 + T5 Tactical Pen Pack adds utility for field or professional applications, pairing a field-ready flashlight with a durable aluminum pen. In addition, the BC26R + BC05R V2.0 Bike Pack provides both front and rear illumination for increased visibility on the road.Alongside the seasonal promo packs, Fenix is also offering a Free Bonus Battery when customers purchase select high-performance lights. The free additional battery ensures users have extra power on hand for extended use. Eligible models include the Fenix PD35 V3.0 Flashlight, HM65R Rechargeable Headlamp, PD40R V3.0 Rechargeable Flashlight, HM71R Rechargeable Headlamp, and TK16 V2.0 Tactical Flashlight.Select stand-alone products are also part of this season’s offers, including a price reduction of 19% off on the LD45R Rechargeable Flashlight. Each of these initiatives supports Fenix Lighting’s goal of providing durable, rechargeable lighting tools suited for diverse environments and professional use cases.In addition to the promotional bundles, several of Fenix’s core lights are being released in limited-edition color finishes timed with the holiday season. Models featuring new finishes include the E06R, E35R, TK21R, and C7, each of which is produced in limited quantities.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

