Fenix Lighting Announces Sitewide Black Friday–Cyber Monday Sale

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting’s Black Friday Cyber Monday event will run from November 28 through December 1, 2025, offering customers 20% off sitewide using the code "BLACKFRIDAY20" at checkout. This code can be used on everything, including flashlights, headlamps, limited-edition colors, accessories, and even seasonal gift packs, while supplies last.To help shoppers navigate their choices, the Fenix 2025 Holiday Gift Guide features several curated categories to guide shoppers through the full product lineup. These include Gift Deals and Limited Edition releases, newly launched products, top-rated best sellers, and a collection of staff-recommended gifts. The Holiday Gift Guide also includes a “Lights for Every Budget” section, helping shoppers easily navigate products based on price.This year’s holiday season highlights several featured gift packs, which will also be on sale, including the PD36R PRO Flashlight paired with a free E03R V2.0 keychain light and the TK20R V2.0 Tactical Flashlight offered with a complimentary T5 Pen.Also popular this time of year is the Fenix Custom Shop , which continues to expand its engraving options for customers who want personalized gifts. Available engraved products include a special edition black E03R V2.0 and the Fenix PD26R ACE Custom Engraved Flashlight. These options allow customers to add names, initials, dates, or simple logos, creating meaningful and long-lasting personalized lighting tools.Fenix Lighting’s 2025 holiday lineup offers a wide range of options for shoppers, from limited-edition releases and customizable engraved lights to gift packs tailored to different user needs. With sitewide savings during the Black Friday–Cyber Monday period and an expanded selection of products highlighted in the Holiday Gift Guide, customers have multiple ways to find dependable, high-performance lighting tools for the season.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

