Columbia Mental Health Expands Access to Care with New Clinic in Falls Church, Virginia

Columbia Mental Health opens new clinic in Falls Church, offering therapy, medication management, and telehealth to expand access to quality mental healthcare.

The Falls Church location expands our capacity to meet a growing demand for quality, in-person & virtual mental health care; building resilience & healing for the northern Virginia community.” — David Riley, LCSW, Clinic Director

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbia Mental Health is proud to announce the opening of its new mental health clinic in Falls Church, Virginia . The new facility will significantly increase access to high-quality, evidence-based mental healthcare for individuals and families throughout the community and surrounding region.The Falls Church clinic will offer a comprehensive range of services designed to meet diverse community needs, including individual and group therapy, and medication management. By providing both in-person and telehealth options, Columbia Mental Health aims to create a welcoming and flexible environment that removes barriers to care.The opening of the Falls Church location directly addresses the growing demand for mental health resources in Fairfax County.According to the Virginia Wellbeing Dashboard , 17.4% of adults in the Fairfax County area had a diagnosed mental health condition in 2021. Furthermore, a 2022 WTOP News article identified a significant gap in treatment accessibility, noting that 370,000 Northern Virginians who wanted therapy were unable to get it.Columbia Mental Health is proud to join the Falls Church community and contribute to addressing this need. By improving access to care, the organization aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of residents and support the overall well-being of the community.Columbia Mental Health is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. Columbia Mental Health has been deeply rooted in the Washington DC Metro area for over 30 years supporting communities in Virginia and Maryland with a forward-thinking approach to mental health care. Their diverse care teams reflect the communities they serve and are committed to supporting clients through life’s challenges. Columbia Mental Health is proud to be a leader in interventional psychiatry services in the region.To learn more about Columbia Mental Health and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, and medication management, Spravato treatment, visit https://www.columbiapsychiatry-dc.com/schedule-an-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (703) 977-2258.About Columbia Mental Health and Transformations Care NetworkColumbia Mental Health is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Columbia Mental Health team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

