Northeast Health Services Expands Access to Mental Health Care with New Clinics in Brighton and Watertown

These new clinics are a testament to our mission of expanding quality, accessible mental health care. We’re incredibly proud of our teams for bringing care to new communities across Massachusetts!” — Kristen Godin, LMHC, Market President

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services is proud to announce two new clinics opening this month in Watertown, Massachusetts and the Brighton neighborhood in Boston, Massachusetts. These state-of-the-art facilities are dedicated to making high-quality mental health care accessible to individuals and families in both communities.The Watertown clinic is located at 480 Pleasant Street Watertown, MA 02472 and the Brighton clinic is located at 1340 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02135.The new clinics offer comprehensive mental health services designed to meet diverse needs. Services include individual counseling to address personal challenges, group therapy to foster connection and collective growth, and medication management to ensure optimal care for those in need of pharmacological support.Northeast Health Services is dedicated to meeting the increasing demand for quality mental health services, especially given recent reports highlighting the critical need for accessible care.The Massachusetts Medical Society reports that over 20% of adults in Massachusetts experience mental illness, with nearly 5% reporting serious suicidal thoughts.Young people from marginalized communities, including Black American children, Hispanic adolescents, and LGBTQ+ youth, face a particularly elevated risk of suicide and suicide attempts. Additionally, over 33% of high school students and 24% of middle school students exhibit symptoms of depression, and nearly 13% of children aged 3 to 17 experience anxiety.The Watertown and Brighton clinics join Northeast Health Services' network of facilities dedicated to serving diverse communities across Massachusetts. The organization has remained steadfast in its mission to provide evidence-based treatment while fostering hope, healing, and recovery for thousands of individuals and families.Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, Northeast Health Services strives to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of their clients. The dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, and Spravato treatment, visit https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (413) 846-1848.About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

