LightHeart Mental Health Opens Clinic in Bothell, Expanding Access to Care in the Region

A peek inside the Bothell clinic!

LightHeart Mental Health opens a new clinic in Bothell, WA, expanding access to affordable, compassionate care with in-person and telehealth options.

We're so excited to open our doors to the Bothell community! We hope to be a reliable resource for quality, affordable, person-centered care for the individuals and families of Bothell.” — Kiristin Sarkis, LMHC, Clinic Director

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LightHeart Mental Health is excited to announce the opening of a new mental health clinic in Bothell, WA. The new facility will significantly expand access to high-quality, evidence-based mental healthcare for individuals and families the community.The new Bothell clinic is located at 18912 North Creek Parkway, Suite 208 Bothell, WA 98011.This milestone reflects LightHeart's mission to provide accessible, affordable, compassionate mental health services across the region. The Bothell clinic will offer a range of services designed to meet diverse mental health needs, creating a welcoming space that removes barriers to care and fosters a stronger, healthier community.LightHeart Mental Health aims to meet the increasing demand for accessible mental health resources in Snohomish County, where Bothell is located. Data Commons reported that 15.2% of Bothell residents experienced poor mental health in 2022. This trend is further supported by the Snohomish County Health Department's 2022 Community Health Assessment , which revealed an increase in adults reporting poor mental health (for 1-13 days or 14+ days) between 2017 and 2021. Within this assessment, mental health access and provider ratios were identified as significant community needs and top health priorities for Snohomish County.LightHeart’s expansion into Bothell directly addresses the need for care, offering residents timely access to a full spectrum of services with short wait times, a broad acceptance of insurance plans, and both in-person and telehealth options. This commitment ensures that more people can receive the personalized care they need, when they need it.To learn more about LightHeart Mental Health and its mental health services including individual and group therapy and medication management, visit https://lightheartassociates.com/schedule-an-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (425) 998 - 2367.About LightHeart Mental Health and Transformations Care NetworkLightHeart Mental Health is a proud member of Transformations Care Network. Being part of TCN means LightHeart Mental Health team members can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools our team needs to transform lives in our communities

