Isaac Health Achieves LegitScript Certification, Underscoring Commitment to Safe and Compliant Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isaac Health, a leading virtual clinic for brain health and dementia care, is proud to announce that it has achieved the LegitScript Healthcare Certification for telemedicine after an extensive review. This certification affirms Isaac Health’s ongoing commitment to compliance, transparency, patient safety, and ethical business practices in all aspects of its clinical and digital operations.

LegitScript is the industry’s most trusted third-party certification program for healthcare organizations operating online. To earn certification, companies undergo a comprehensive review covering legality, safety, and transparency. Isaac Health’s successful certification means it meets and continues to uphold LegitScript’s rigorous standards.

“Achieving LegitScript certification is an important milestone for Isaac Health,” said Julius Bruch, MD, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Isaac Health. “Families navigating cognitive decline deserve care they can trust, as do our healthcare partners. This designation validates our commitment to operating with the highest standards of clinical quality and regulatory compliance.”

As part of the certification, LegitScript will regularly monitor Isaac Health to ensure ongoing compliance and safety.

Isaac Health also meets the highest standards for quality and safety across the industry, including earning The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Telehealth Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance benchmarks. The company provides comprehensive assessment, diagnosis, treatment, care management, and caregiver support services in all 50 states.

For more information, visit LegitScript’s certification page: https://www.legitscript.com/websites/myisaachealth.com

