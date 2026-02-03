Isaac Health Named to the 2026 New York Digital Health 100

DH100 recognizes the companies shaping the future of healthcare innovation in NY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isaac Health , a leading virtual memory clinic specializing in brain health and dementia care, announced today that it has been named to the 2026 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), an annual recognition honoring the most innovative and high-impact digital health startups in the New York region. Published by Digital Health New York (DHNY), the DH100 is released in conjunction with the 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report, which analyzes key investment trends, market dynamics, and opportunities shaping the digital health ecosystem.Now in its seventh year, the DH100 spotlights the companies driving healthcare forward through bold ideas and scalable solutions. The 2026 list includes 48 new companies addressing some of healthcare’s most complex challenges, alongside members of the DHNY Hall of Fame, which recognizes organizations whose early and lasting contributions helped build New York’s digital health ecosystem.“Brain health is becoming one of the most pivotal healthcare priorities as we’re continuing to see a rise in cases across the U.S.,” says Julius Bruch, CEO of Isaac Health. “As dementia care comes into focus, we’re excited to be named to New York’s Digital Health 100 List once again as a company leading the charge on bringing widespread clinical credibility to those who need it most through our technology.”“The breadth and depth of companies named to this year’s DH100 reflect a clear market shift from experimentation to execution,” said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO of DHNY. “These companies are scaling solutions that improve outcomes while building enduring businesses, demonstrating how innovation at the intersection of care delivery, data, and trust is shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders.”This recognition comes on the heels of Isaac Health’s recent partnership with NYU Langone, as the company continues to increase widespread access to dementia care.To download a copy of the 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report, please click here

