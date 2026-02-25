Isaac Health Partners with Wellabe to Simplify Early Detection of Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Virtual Memory Clinic Expands Access to Brain Health Screenings for Wellabe Customers Nationwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isaac Health , a leading virtual memory clinic specializing in brain health and dementia care, today announced a partnership with Wellabe , an insurance company, to offer its customers access to Isaac Health’s resources to increase early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD).Today, more than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, and that number is expected to rise to 13 million by 2050. While many older Americans, who lack transportation or the ability to attend in-person visits, rely on telehealth to manage chronic conditions, such as ADRD, major gaps in early detection and screening still remain.“This partnership is putting brain health front and center for older adults across the country,” says Dr. Julius Bruch, Co-founder and CEO of Isaac Health. “Given the increasing rates of ADRD diagnoses across the country, Americans need to be proactive about taking care of their brains and addressing concerns early, and Isaac Health is proud to partner with Wellabe to make this a reality for its members.”With this partnership, all Wellabe customers have the option to take advantage of a free, online brain health check with Isaac Health. This complimentary report helps them understand whether any changes in memory or thinking may be worth exploring further. Depending on their results, customers will have the option to book a free consultation with the Isaac Health care team to understand whether they would benefit from seeing a specialist. This is especially helpful for those currently waiting an average of 36 months for a brain health appointment and losing crucial time for evidence-based care that can delay disease progression. Through this partnership, Wellabe customers will get fast, affordable access to memory and thinking specialists at Isaac Health within days, not months, and receive a comprehensive evaluation and treatment plan as needed.“Isaac Health is already trusted by numerous leading organizations and payers and has a highly reputable medical care offering for people experiencing ADRD,” says Susan Kelly, AVP, Customer Engagement and Innovation at Wellabe. “Since they’re available in all 50 states, this partnership offers exceptional accessibility for Wellabe’s customers, making it a significant win for both of our organizations.”This partnership puts Isaac Health one step closer to its mission to make ADRD detection and treatment more easily accessible across the United States, as illustrated by recent partnerships with ATRIO Health Plans and LillyDirect.

