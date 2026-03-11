Isaac Health Launches Neurology-led, Virtual Lifestyle Medicine Program To Help Reduce Dementia Risk

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isaac Health , a leading virtual memory clinic specializing in brain health and dementia care, today announced the launch of its new Lifestyle Medicine for Better Brain Health program, an eight-week virtual group series designed to help patients reduce dementia risk and slow cognitive decline. With this rollout, patients and their families will be able to access structured, physician-guided group visits to improve long-term brain health.Over the last 30 years, the number of brain health conditions has increased by 65 percent , with studies showing that physical inactivity, excessive alcohol intake, smoking, and other lifestyle factors increase risk for dementia. With more people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias than ever, “future-proofing” has never been more critical for those prone and their caregivers. Building off of the momentum of emerging clinical research (most recently the U.S. POINTER study) that demonstrates how lifestyle interventions can meaningfully support cognitive function , this program provides a holistic approach to improving brain health through evidence-based strategies focused on factors like sleep, nutrition, physical activity, cognitive engagement, and stress management.“There are choices we can make every day that promote our brain health – specifically in helping us stay as sharp and independent for as long as possible,” said Dr. Joel Salinas, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at Isaac Health. “Programs like this, especially structured programs, have been shown in a growing body of research to have meaningful benefits in promoting brain health.”With Dr. Nadir Bilici, board-certified neurologist and lifestyle medicine physician at Isaac Health, at the helm, the lifestyle program answers many of Isaac Health’s own patients and families calls for increased support – namely, how improved sleep, exercise, nutrition, and stress management can protect one’s brain health and potentially delay disease progression or prevent disease onset altogether."Patients and families often ask what changes they can make to their lifestyle, right now, to support brain health — and this program was built to answer that question,” said Dr. Bilici. “Sleep, movement, nutrition, cognitive engagement, and social connection all play a meaningful role in how we age cognitively, and we have the evidence to act on that. This program gives patients and families a practical, evidence-based path to make sustainable changes in a supportive group environment where they can feel empowered and inspired to take meaningful steps for their brain health."“Isaac Health is doubling down on our commitment to provide the best brain health care possible,” says Julius Bruch, co-founder and CEO of Isaac Health. “That care can’t just begin at diagnosis. Every day we see that patients and families want proactive, medically grounded guidance on what they can do to improve brain health now. This program is one step toward closing that care gap.”At its core, this program promotes a proactive approach to brain health care. Studies show that amyloid buildup, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, begins in the brain many years (even decades) before the first symptoms of dementia appear. That window presents an opportunity to intervene that hasn’t been addressed by the current standard of care. Through this virtual lifestyle medicine program, Isaac Health is working to empower patients earlier with tools grounded in neurology and lifestyle science.Each program consists of eight weekly virtual sessions in a small peer group format, with individual, couple, or family formats available to support varying needs and preferences. For more information on the program, visit https://isaac.health/lifestyle-medicine

