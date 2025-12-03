MELTRIC Plugs Into 'The Future; Underway' at The International WorkBoat Show 2025

MELTRIC announces its participation in the 2025 International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans, Louisiana. MELTRIC is in Booth #3857.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC , a leader in safe, reliable plug-and-play power solutions for marine environments, is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 International WorkBoat Show, taking place December 3–5 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #3857 to experience the latest in connection technology designed to propel the maritime industry toward a safer, more efficient future.This year’s show theme, “The Future; Underway”, reflects both the evolution of the commercial marine sector and MELTRIC’s commitment to driving progress through innovation. With thousands of industry professionals gathering to explore next-generation marine technologies, MELTRIC will highlight its complete line of Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles, Multipin solutions, and the newly launched P66, engineered to deliver unmatched performance in demanding marine environments.Setting the Course with Switch-Rated TechnologyMELTRIC’s Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles remain the industry’s gold standard for safe, code-compliant, and efficient power connections. Featuring built-in switching capabilities and industry-leading safety features, these devices allow crews to make and break connections under full load, enhancing uptime and streamlining maintenance across vessels, shipyards, and offshore operations.Multipin Solutions Built for Marine DemandsMELTRIC’s Multipin plugs and receptacles offer rugged, reliable connectivity for control and power circuits in a single, compact device. Engineered for precise performance, they help vessel operators reduce complexity, improve serviceability, and ensure dependable operation across mission-critical systems.Introducing the New P66: Power Meets DurabilityDebuting at this year’s show, P66 represents the newest MELTRIC advancement in marine-grade connectivity. Designed to excel in extreme environments, the P66 delivers:• IP66/67 watertight protection• Enhanced corrosion resistance• Improved impact durability• Simplified operation and maintenanceThe P66 is purpose-built for offshore vessels, deck equipment, shipyard operations, and any application where reliable power must withstand water, salt, vibration, and heavy use.Visit MELTRIC at Booth #3857Attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth #3857 to experience hands-on demonstrations with MELTRIC Switch-Rated and multipin plugs and receptacles, explore the new P66, and speak with MELTRIC experts about marine power challenges and solutions.About MELTRIC: MELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/ Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com

