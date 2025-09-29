MELTRIC Showcases Switch-Rated Solutions at CMTS 2025

MELTRIC announces its participation at CMTS 2025. September 29 – October 2, 2025, at the Toronto Congress Centre in Toronto, ON. Booth 2246.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC , a leading manufacturer of industrial plugs and receptacles, is proud to announce its participation at CMTS 2025 (Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show), Canada’s premier manufacturing technology event. The show will take place September 29 – October 2, 2025, at the Toronto Congress Centre in Toronto, ON.Visitors can find MELTRIC at Booth #2246, where company experts will highlight innovative electrical connection solutions that enhance safety, reliability, and productivity in manufacturing environments.Showcasing Switch-Rated Plugs & ReceptaclesAt FABTECH 2025, MELTRIC will highlight its Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles—plug-and-play devices that combine the safety of a disconnect switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle. Designed for demanding metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing applications, these devices feature:• Line-of-sight disconnect for safe, visible verification of zero energy• Arc flash containment to protect personnel from electrical hazards• Push-button disconnection for quick, tool-free equipment changeout• Dead-front construction to prevent exposure to live parts• IP and IK rated to withstand dust, moisture, and impactsThese features allow MELTRIC devices to reduce downtime by up to 50%, increase safety, and offer a cost-effective retrofit option without significant infrastructure changes. All Switch-Rated devices are compliant with NFPA 70E and CSA Z462 standards.Meet with MELTRIC Attendees at Booth 2242• Jeff Paquette, Regional Sales Manager – Eastern Canada• Kris Kamakian, Director of SalesBoth MELTRIC team members will be available to discuss the full line of switch-rated plugs and receptacles. Be sure to take advantage of the opportunity to try a free device designed to simplify maintenance, halve downtime, and provide unmatched electrical safety for Canadian manufacturers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.