MELTRIC® to Highlight Push-Button Electrical Disconnection Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025

MELTRIC® announces its participation in PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025. September 29 – October 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Booth #N-6270.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC , a leading provider of innovative electrical connection solutions, is excited to announce its participation in PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025, taking place September 29 – October 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees can visit MELTRIC at Booth #N-6270 to experience the company’s industry-leading Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles in action.MELTRIC’s plug-and-play devices are designed for fast, safe, and reliable electrical connections, helping packaged goods companies minimize downtime and maximize operational efficiency. With push-button disconnection, built-in line-of-sight isolation, and arc flash containment, MELTRIC’s Switch-Rated devices combine the safety of a disconnect switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle—making them the ideal replacement for traditional disconnect switches and pin-and-sleeve devices.These rugged connectors are engineered to withstand the toughest industrial conditions, offering dust, water, and impact protection and featuring spring-loaded, self-cleaning silver-nickel contacts for long-lasting performance. From food and beverage to personal care, household products, and life sciences, MELTRIC solutions are trusted to deliver safety, durability, and ease of use in demanding environments.In addition to Switch-Rated devices, MELTRIC manufactures a complete range of industrial plugs and receptacles, including multipin connectors, high amperage solutions, single pole devices, and products designed for hazardous locations. Visitors to the booth will see live demonstrations showcasing how MELTRIC products can reduce downtime by up to 50%, improve maintenance safety, and streamline operations.MELTRIC Attendees at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025:• Kris Kamakian – Director of Sales• Tommy Van Oost – Regional Sales Manager, USA Central• Keith Stofik – Regional Sales Manager, USA East• Grant Zwicke – Marketing Communications LeadVisit MELTRIC at Booth #N-6270 to witness live demos of the MELTRIC Advantage that reduces downtime by up to 50% and request a free product sample.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.