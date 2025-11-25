DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Million-Dollar Cocaine Seizure in Hidalgo Co. (South Texas Region)

WESLACO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), during Operation Lone Star, seized approximately 137 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Hidalgo Co.

On Nov. 20, 2025, just after 7:00 a.m., the Texas Rangers Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted a traffic stop on a white 2015 Ford F-250 on US 281 and Alberta Road in Edinburg. During the stop, the driver demonstrated indicators of potential criminal activity, prompting further investigation. After the driver consented to a search of the vehicle, a DPS K-9 alerted officers to 50 tape-wrapped bundles of cocaine concealed in a false compartment beneath the truck's bed. The bundles weighed approximately 137 pounds and had a street value of $1 million.

The driver, Salvador Garcia, Jr, 65, and the passenger, Jose Ramon Delgado III, 39, a confirmed Valluco gang member, both residents of Rio Grande City, Texas, were placed under arrest and federally charged by DPS' Criminal Investigations Division (CID) with possession with intent to distribute more than 5kg of cocaine. Both were turned over to the United States Marshals.

This remains an active investigation by DPS CID with the assistance of the United States Border Patrol.

###(DPS – South Texas Region)