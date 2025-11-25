DPS Launches Operation Safe Holidays

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is launching Operation Safe Holidays – a coordinated initiative that will provide enhanced patrols in high-volume pedestrian corridors within central areas of Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth throughout the holiday season. The operation aims to strengthen public safety, deter theft and robbery, and ensure a heightened law enforcement presence as shopping, dining, and community activity increase.

“Texas hosts numerous holiday attractions and events that rely on strong pedestrian activity,” said Texas Department of Public Safety Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “The Department of Public Safety is committed to working alongside our local partners to ensure these areas are well-patrolled and safe for Texans, their families, and visitors alike.”

DPS will work in partnership with local police departments in each participating city to provide expanded patrol coverage to maintain a visible and consistent safety presence. Troopers will be assigned to areas that historically experience elevated pedestrian activity during the holidays, such as downtown retail corridors, entertainment and hospitality districts, hotel zones and seasonal event venues.

Operation Safe Holidays represents a new collaborative effort to deploy state resources in support of local agencies, helping to safeguard and maintain high-traffic corridors that contribute to both public safety and quality of life. Patrol coverage will emphasize consistency in keeping these areas safe and orderly, with operational adjustments made as needed based on pedestrian-traffic patterns, event schedules and real-time public safety considerations.

###(HQ 2025-122)