DPS Urges Texans to Travel Safely, Pack an Emergency Kit this Holiday

AUSTIN – As millions of Texans prepare to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding everyone to plan, drive responsibly and pack an emergency kit. Whether traveling across town or across the state, DPS urges all drivers to take extra precautions.

“Texas is a big state and, like it or not, you’re not always connected,” said Chief of the Texas Highway Patrol Bryan Rippee. “If you experience a breakdown or emergency on a rural highway, help may take time to arrive. That’s why having an emergency kit and preparing for the unexpected is so important. A few simple precautions can make all the difference in keeping you and your family safe.”

DPS encourages travelers to consider packing the following:

Water and non-perishable snacks such as granola bars or nuts. These can help keep you and your passengers hydrated and nourished if you’re stranded.

A blanket , extra warm clothing and rain gear to stay protected from the elements if temperatures drop or weather turns bad.

A first-aid kit stocked with basic medical supplies to treat minor injuries until help arrives.

Flashlight with extra batteries so you can see and be seen if you’re stopped at night or in low visibility conditions.

Jumper cables or portable battery charger to restart a dead vehicle battery when roadside help isn’t immediately available.

A basic toolkit with items like a screwdriver, pliers and an adjustable wrench to handle simple repairs if needed.

Tire pressure gauge and properly inflated spare tire , along with the tools needed to change it, in case of a flat.

A portable phone charger to keep your devices powered and maintain communication.

An ice scraper to keep visibility in the event of unpredictable winter weather.

A map or printed directions in case of poor cell service or you get lost.

Prescription medications and any necessary supplies for children or pets to ensure everyone’s needs are met if your travel is delayed.

It’s also a good idea to ensure your vehicle is in good working condition before you head out. Check the oil, wipers, brakes, tires and lights. Always fuel up before long stretches of travel.

As you hit the road, DPS offers the following travel safety tips:

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2024, there have been more than 9,284 Move Over, Slow Down violations .

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Drive defensively , as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only . Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

If you can Steer It, Clear It : If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas .

DPS also reminds Texans who choose to travel with a firearm to make sure they are safely secured. Responsible gun storage helps prevent thefts and keeps firearms out of the wrong hands.

Click here to read more about DPS’ safe gun storage initiative Keep’Em Safe Texas.

###(HQ 2025-123)