Governor Names Six Judges to Six Trial Courts

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday named six new judges to fill vacancies in six trial courts around the state. The governor’s picks continue a common practice during his tenure of choosing court commissioners for elevation to judgeships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.