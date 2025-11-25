Submit Release
Governor Names Six Judges to Six Trial Courts

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday named six new judges to fill vacancies in six trial courts around the state. The governor’s picks continue a common practice during his tenure of choosing court commissioners for elevation to judgeships.

