Here are the big cases the [U.S.] Supreme Court will decide in June

The Supreme Court heads into the final month of its yearly term facing decisions on birthright citizenship, gun rights, transgender athletes and President Trump’s power over independent agencies. Unlike in years past, the term’s most significant rulings were not left for the last week in June.

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