Santa Rosa’s New Sonoma County Courthouse Finally Throws Open Its Doors

Sonoma County's new Hall of Justice in Santa Rosa gets its public debut today, with a 1 PM ribbon-cutting featuring California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero and local judges. The six-story building holds 15 courtrooms, sits next to the county's decades-old Hall of Justice, and is designed to centralize criminal, traffic, and dependency proceedings for residents.

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