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Got a parking ticket in San Diego? City must pay more than $16M to drivers hit with late penalties

San Diego is facing a $16.5 million payout after a judge found it added late-payment penalties to parking citations without giving people proper notice of the penalties or enough time to pay the original ticket.

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Got a parking ticket in San Diego? City must pay more than $16M to drivers hit with late penalties

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