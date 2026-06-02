Got a parking ticket in San Diego? City must pay more than $16M to drivers hit with late penalties

San Diego is facing a $16.5 million payout after a judge found it added late-payment penalties to parking citations without giving people proper notice of the penalties or enough time to pay the original ticket.

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