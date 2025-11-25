Global Immigration Partners PLLC Clarifies EB-5 Investment Requirements: Understanding the $800,000 vs. $1,050,000 Investment Levels and TEA Qualification Rules Global Immigration Partners EB5 Green Card, EB5 Regional Center EB5 Green Card, EB5 Regional Center

Global Immigration Partners Clarifies EB-5 Investment Requirements: Understanding the $800,000 vs. $1,050,000 Investment Levels and TEA Eligibility

Some of the strongest, most stable EB-5 projects in the market today are located in high-unemployment TEAs within major cities.” — Alexander Jovy

Global Immigration Partners PLLC, a premier immigration law firm representing investors, families, and businesses worldwide, today issued an updated explanation of the current EB-5 investment thresholds and the factors that determine whether an investor qualifies for the $800,000 Targeted Employment Area (TEA) investment or the standard $1,050,000 EB-5 investment amount.

With the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) reshaping the program and increasing demand from global investors, the firm aims to bring clarity to one of the most common questions prospective investors ask: How much do I need to invest, and what qualifies for TEA status?

EB-5 Investment Amounts: Two Tiers Based on Project Location

$800,000 Minimum Investment — TEA Projects

Investors may invest $800,000 when the EB-5 project is located in a Targeted Employment Area, defined as either:

Rural TEA:

Areas outside a metropolitan statistical area (MSA) with fewer than 20,000 residents.

High-Unemployment TEA:

Census tracts—individually or combined—where the unemployment rate is at least 150% of the national average.

Rural TEA projects also benefit from priority processing and reserved EB-5 visa set-asides, significantly reducing wait times for investors from high-demand regions.

$1,050,000 Minimum Investment — Non-TEA Projects

Projects that do not qualify for TEA status require the standard $1,050,000 investment. These projects may be located in strong urban markets but do not receive the immigration advantages associated with TEA designation.

Clarifying TEA Eligibility: Rural vs. High-Unemployment Areas

Global Immigration Partners emphasizes that TEA qualifications are based on data, not subjective judgments about economic conditions.

Rural TEAs can be located close to major metropolitan areas yet still qualify based on population and MSA boundaries.

High-unemployment TEAs frequently include desirable urban redevelopment zones due to census tract calculations permitted under EB-5 rules.

“Many investors assume TEAs are limited to distressed areas, which is simply not the case,” said Alexander Jovy, Co-Managing Partner at Global Immigration Partners. “Some of the strongest, most stable EB-5 projects in the market today are located in high-unemployment TEAs within major cities.”

Documentation Required to Establish TEA Eligibility

To secure the $800,000 TEA investment level, EB-5 projects must provide supporting evidence at the time the investor files the I-526E petition.

Required documentation typically includes:

Census tract maps

Population reports or ACS data

Unemployment statistics from ACS or BLS

State-level TEA certification letters, where available

Reputable Regional Centers typically provide complete TEA certification packets for investors to include with their filings.

Are TEA Investments Riskier? The Firm Responds

Global Immigration Partners stresses that TEA designation does not determine project risk.

“Investors should evaluate EB-5 projects based on job creation forecasts, capital structure, developer history, and repayment strategy—not simply on TEA status,” added Alexander Jovy. “In fact, TEA projects often offer meaningful immigration advantages that non-TEA projects cannot match.”

The firm advises investors to conduct both legal and financial due diligence before committing capital to any EB-5 project.

About Global Immigration Partners PLLC

Global Immigration Partners PLLC is an international immigration law firm specializing in EB-5 investor visas, business immigration, and family-based immigration. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, the firm provides comprehensive immigration guidance to investors, entrepreneurs, multinational companies, and families seeking U.S. immigration solutions.

Services include EB-5 source-of-funds analysis, Regional Center project review, I-526E and I-829 petition preparation, consular processing, and adjustment-of-status representation.

Legal Disclaimer:

